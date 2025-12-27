In an age where artificial intelligence promises to predict everything from stock market crashes to personal health crises, there exists an entirely different breed of forecaster: those who claim to peer beyond the veil of time itself through pure intuition and spiritual insight. One such figure has captured the fascination of millions on social media, and now his predictions concerning the British Royal Family are raising eyebrows in the corridors of power.

Athos Salome, a 38-year-old Brazilian clairvoyant who styles himself the 'Living Nostradamus', has made a series of remarkably specific claims about what awaits the Windsors in the coming months, allegedly grounded in the same psychic abilities that he credits for foreseeing everything from global pandemics to the deaths of world leaders.

The phenomenon of psychic prediction has always occupied an uneasy space in contemporary culture—dismissed by sceptics yet embraced with surprising fervour by millions who consume astrological advice, tarot readings, and channelled messages with the same appetite they once reserved for newspaper horoscopes. Yet Salome represents something different.

According to reporting in the Daily Mail, this Brazilian social media personality has developed a reputation that extends far beyond the traditional circles of fortune-telling enthusiasts. He has publicly claimed to have predicted the COVID-19 pandemic, the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and several other significant world events with what his supporters describe as uncanny accuracy.

Whether one believes in the supernatural or not, the phenomenon of people paying attention to such predictions reveals something profound about our collective anxiety regarding the future.

Psychic Predictions About the Royal Family: A Health Crisis in Waiting

Salome's most recent and specific claims concern the British Royal Family, delivered to the Daily Mail earlier this year with a precision that borders on the theatrical. He has predicted 'a major event within the royal family—possibly tied to the health of a key member' to occur specifically between late 2025 and early 2026.

This pronouncement carries particular weight given the King's well-documented health challenges and the aged membership of the Royal Family more broadly. Such predictions naturally provoke speculation, particularly when they speak to legitimate public concerns about succession and institutional stability.

More intriguingly, Salome has woven an elaborate narrative around the fractured relationships within the Windsor dynasty. He forecasts 'a symbolic return to the UK and a fragile truce with King Charles and Princess Eugenie' for Prince Harry, though he tempers this optimism by suggesting that 'Prince William, however, remains a fracture point.'

Such claims tap directly into the public obsession with the rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royal Family, a conflict that has dominated headlines for years. Yet Salome offers a long-term perspective that extends beyond current tensions.

'Full reconciliation will come from the next generation: William and Kate's children rebuilding ties with Archie and Lilibet. But that's still years away—there's too much entangled karma, and this is not the time,' he explained, presenting a vision of generational healing that somehow feels both comforting and frustratingly distant.

Beyond the Royal Family, Salome has issued warnings about escalating tensions between Meghan Markle and Netflix, predicting 'logistical setbacks' and severed partnerships that would affect her production endeavours.

Whether such industry conflicts materialise or not, these predictions reveal how deeply intertwined the Sussexes have become with broader cultural narratives about power, money, and influence in the streaming age.

Psychic Predictions That Preceded Global Catastrophe: Building the Salome Mystique

What lends Salome credibility in the eyes of his devoted followers is his track record—or at least, the version of his track record that circulates on social media and in tabloid coverage. He claims to have foreseen a 'global disruption with biological threats' well before the coronavirus crisis devastated the world in 2020.

He has also made mysterious comments about unrest in the East, which many interpret as references to the Russia-Ukraine war, and he maintained in 2024 that he had correctly anticipated the cyber-attacks targeting the Paris Olympics. Even more audaciously, he claims to have foreseen Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter, now rebranded as X.

Perhaps most remarkably, Salome issued predictions regarding a celestial threat. 'On 28 July this year, I posted a video in my Instagram stories again about the asteroid, predicting that NASA would make an announcement in September, confirming that the asteroid would enter a collision course with Earth by November,' he declared to the Daily Star. 'My predictions are not coincidences. They are grounded and come true.'

Months later, NASA's Near-Earth Object Observations Programme confirmed it was monitoring a colossal asteroid dubbed 'God of Chaos', anticipated to pass Earth at a mere 620,000 miles away. Whether this constitutes a genuine prediction or simply an educated guess about astronomical activity remains a matter of interpretation.

Looking further ahead, Salome issues a stark warning about World War III—though his geographical focus proves unexpected. Rather than citing Europe or the Middle East, he identifies the South China Sea as the primary flashpoint, where he believes 'a surprise event or a catastrophic cyber strike' poses the greatest geopolitical threat.

These prophecies, whether born of genuine insight or simply tapping into existing anxieties, continue to command attention in an uncertain world.