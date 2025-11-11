Lockheed Martin is scaling its global defence output as governments race to strengthen military readiness. The US aerospace and weapons manufacturer confirmed the delivery of its 750th HIMARS launcher and plans to roll out 200 F-35 fighter jets by the end of 2025, marking one of its most ambitious expansion phases yet.

According to Army Recognition, Lockheed achieved the HIMARS production milestone on 5 November 2025. The Camden, Arkansas, facility has become central to the US Army's Long Range Precision Fires programme, producing launchers, rockets, and missiles to meet surging domestic and allied demand.

HIMARS: Precision on the Move

The M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, known as HIMARS, has become a symbol of modern warfare mobility. The vehicle, weighing around 16 tons and operated by a three-person crew, can fire guided rockets and tactical missiles at ranges up to 480 kilometres. With top speeds near 85 km/h, HIMARS can strike targets and relocate within minutes, making it hard for enemies to track or retaliate.

Recent upgrades, such as the Extended-Range Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System, now allow the system to hit targets 150 kilometres away with GPS-guided accuracy. The US Army's new Precision Strike Missile, approved for production in mid-2025, doubles the HIMARS pod's capacity to two missiles and extends strike range beyond 400 kilometres.

Lockheed's approach focuses on standardisation. The same launcher can deploy a variety of munitions, ensuring flexibility and long-term value for allies integrating the platform into their arsenals.

Expanding the Global Footprint

HIMARS is now operating in 10 nations, reshaping how US partners conduct precision warfare. Australia, Estonia, Taiwan, and Poland are among the newest users, adapting the system for their regional defence strategies. Australia, for instance, has integrated HIMARS into its LAND 8113 project, linking long-range rockets to maritime strike capabilities.

In Europe, Estonia has folded HIMARS into its Baltic defence plans, while Poland's Homar-A initiative adapts the launch system for local trucks and rockets. Each nation is pursuing speed, precision, and interoperability, traits increasingly crucial for NATO and Indo-Pacific operations.

Lockheed's Camden line is also scaling missile production in tandem, focusing on the Precision Strike Missile and extended-range rockets. Annual launcher output has climbed sharply since 2022 as the company races to replenish US and allied stockpiles depleted by years of global conflicts and training use.

The F-35: A Global Air Power Backbone

On the aviation side, Lockheed's F-35 programme is hitting record numbers. The company aims to deliver 200 jets in 2025, a 64% rise from 2023, according to Defence Industry Europe. Chief Executive Jim Taiclet said the goal equates to producing 'one plane for every working day of the year'.

Built primarily in Fort Worth, Texas, the F-35 remains the world's largest and most advanced fighter programme, with more than 1,200 aircraft already in service. The jets are used by multiple allied air forces, including those of the United States, Finland, and Japan. Analysts view the expansion as a response to heightened security concerns and the need for interoperable air fleets among NATO members.

A Defence Industry at Full Throttle

Lockheed Martin's combined HIMARS and F-35 output represents a defence surge worth over £76 billion, reflecting global rearmament trends. The company's production strategy aligns with the rise in military spending seen across Europe and the Indo-Pacific, as nations prioritise deterrence and rapid-strike capability.

While debates continue about the balance between deterrence and diplomacy, Lockheed's manufacturing drive underscores a clear reality: defence modernisation is accelerating, and the US remains at its centre.