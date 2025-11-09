This year's Veterans Day, falling on Tuesday, 11 November, offers a chance for American restaurants to honour the service and sacrifice of military veterans and active‑duty personnel.

Dining establishments across the country are participating in the tradition of giving back by offering complimentary meals, discounts, or special promotions. These gestures, while simple, provide a meaningful moment for service members to relax, dine with friends or family, and enjoy a small token of appreciation for their dedication.

Many of these deals require proof of military service, such as a valid military ID, and some are limited to dine-in experiences only.

Nevertheless, the wide variety of participating chains ensures that veterans and active-duty personnel have numerous choices available, spanning from casual dining to beloved fast food staples.

Major Chains Offering Free Meals and Discounts

Several nationally recognised chains are among the most generous in honouring Veterans Day.

Texas Roadhouse is providing meal vouchers that can be used for select entrées and sides on Veterans Day. The vouchers, redeemable through 31 May 2026, are valid at participating locations and can be used in-restaurant or for carry-out orders, allowing flexibility for those wishing to celebrate at home.

Chili's Grill & Bar will also offer veterans and active-duty personnel a free entrée on 11 November. This promotion is valid at participating locations and is strictly for dine-in customers. Patrons should bring a valid military ID or other proof of service.

Chipotle Mexican Grill will run a 'buy one, get one free' promotion for veterans and active service members ordering an entrée in-store between 4:00 pm and 8:00 pm local time. This provides an easy way to share a meal with a friend or family member while celebrating the day.

Starbucks is offering veterans, active-duty service members, and their spouses a free tall brewed hot or iced coffee at participating locations. This promotion is widely accessible and offers a convenient pick-me-up for those on the go.

These offers reflect a growing trend in the restaurant industry to publicly acknowledge the contributions of military personnel while encouraging community engagement. The promotions allow veterans to enjoy a meal without cost, highlighting the company's appreciation for their service.

Additional Restaurants with 'Veterans Day' Deals

Beyond the headline chains, several other restaurants are offering Veterans Day promotions across the nation:

Applebee's is set to offer veterans and active-duty service members a free full-size entrée from a special Veterans Day menu.

California Pizza Kitchen provides a complimentary entrée and beverage from a designated menu, along with a 'buy one, get one' bounce-back card valid from 12 to 25 November, encouraging a return visit.

Little Caesars announced in a press release that it is offering a free Lunch Combo, including a four-slice Detroit-style pizza and drink, available from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm local time on Veterans Day.

Wienerschnitzel also declared giving veterans and active-duty personnel a free original chilli dog, small fries, and a small soda all day at participating locations.

It is important for veterans to check in advance whether their local branches are participating as availability may vary and some deals are strictly dine-in.

For a full list of participating restaurants, visit the official website of the US Veterans service organisation.