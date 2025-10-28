US President Donald Trump visited the USS George Washington on 28 October 2025 during his Asia tour. The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier was docked at Yokosuka Naval Base near Tokyo. It was Trump's first visit to Japan since returning to office, and it came as tensions rose across the Indo-Pacific.

The visit followed his stop in Malaysia and came before a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the country's first female leader, joined Trump aboard the vessel.

The event highlighted a renewed phase of US-Japan defence cooperation, coinciding with the announcement of new missile deliveries for Japan's F-35 fighter jets.

Donald Trump Approves First Batch of F-35 Missiles

Trump confirmed that he had approved the first batch of missiles for Japan's F-35 aircraft. Addressing American sailors and Japanese troops, he said he had 'just approved the first batch of missiles'. He added that the weapons would arrive 'ahead of schedule'.

According to Fox News, the delivery includes AIM-120 AMRAAM and AIM-9X air-to-air missiles, designed for the F-35 Lightning II produced by Lockheed Martin. These systems will strengthen Japan's aerial combat readiness amid security concerns from China and North Korea.

Trump said the decision demonstrated the strong partnership between Washington and Tokyo. He noted that the missiles would reach Japan within the week, marking a milestone in Japan's defence modernisation.

Trump Strengthens US-Japan Alliance

Trump praised Japan's leadership under Prime Minister Takaichi, calling the US-Japan alliance 'one of the most remarkable relationships in the entire world'. He highlighted a new framework on rare earth minerals that aims to support both countries' security and technology sectors.

Prime Minister Takaichi reaffirmed Japan's commitment to reinforce its defence capabilities. She said Japan was ready to 'contribute more proactively to peace and stability in the region'. She also pledged to raise defence spending to 2% of GDP two years earlier than planned.

Takaichi linked Japan's policy direction to the legacy of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, vowing to uphold the idea of a 'free and open Indo-Pacific'.

US, Japan Stock Markets Reach Record Highs

Trump celebrated the rising performance of both nations' markets during his address. He remarked that Japan's and the US's stock markets had reached record highs, saying it proved both countries were 'doing something right'.

He linked the economic strength to the growing cooperation between Tokyo and Washington, noting that financial confidence reflected political stability and shared prosperity.

Trump Boasts Winning Wars

Trump's remarks ended with strong comments on US military dominance, as per Anadolu. He told troops aboard the USS George Washington that the United States would 'win wars like nobody ever before'. He claimed America's armed forces remained unmatched both in technology and skill.

'There's no military like our military', he said, adding that America's weapons would soon be 'more powerful than ever before'. He also stressed the importance of trained personnel, saying advanced weapons 'don't mean much without the right people to operate them'.

Trump's statements were viewed as a warning to rivals, including China and North Korea. They also reaffirmed Washington's security commitment to Japan, where over 50,000 American troops are stationed under the mutual defence treaty.

The USS George Washington visit concluded with both leaders pledging to deepen their strategic partnership. As Japan continues to upgrade its defences, Trump's message was clear: the US intends to remain the dominant force in the Pacific — and in any war, it plans to win.