Morrisons to Close 145 Sites in Major Shake-Up as Cafés and Counters Face Axe Across UK
Supermarket chain to shut cafés, florists, pharmacies and convenience stores UK-wide
Morrisons has confirmed that 145 sites across the UK will close in 2025 as part of a sweeping operational overhaul. The closures include 17 Morrisons Daily convenience stores, over 50 cafés, 13 florists, four pharmacies, and all 18 Market Kitchens.
The restructuring marks one of the retailer's most extensive shake-ups in recent years. Sites in Gorleston, Peebles, Shenfield, Poole, and Leeds are among those already shuttered, with further closures to follow in Birmingham, Solihull, and Stirchley.
Chief Executive Rami Baitiéh described the move as a 'necessary realignment' to ensure the business remains sustainable amid shifting consumer habits and rising costs.
Baitiéh explained that most Morrisons cafés and shops will continue trading, but some struggle due to specific local conditions. In those cases, he said, shutting down and reusing the space is the 'only realistic solution'.
Partnerships and Staff Support
The retailer plans to work with third-party providers to replace closed counters and cafés with specialist offers that better reflect customer demand.
Morrisons also pledged to support affected employees through redeployment or transition packages.
While the closures represent a small portion of Morrisons' nationwide footprint, they highlight the pressures supermarkets face in a rapidly evolving retail market. The chain's leadership insists the restructuring is essential to streamline operations and refocus on profitability.
Community Impact
In areas such as Birmingham, Aberdeen, and South Lanarkshire, the closures have already affected local customers who relied on in-store cafés and pharmacies.
For many, these spaces served as social hubs as well as shopping stops.
Across the UK, shoppers have expressed disappointment and sadness over the loss of familiar high-street locations. Many say it feels like the end of an era, as supermarkets scale back the community spaces that once defined the weekly shopping experience.
Where Closures Are Happening
Morrisons has released a comprehensive list of affected sites, covering cafés, Market Kitchens, pharmacies and florists across England, Scotland and Wales. The list includes towns such as Bathgate, Blackburn, Solihull, Stirchley, Kirkby, Nottingham, Portsmouth, and Stirling.
According to publicly available media lists, here are the confirmed closures for 2025:
Morrisons Daily Stores Closing
Sixteen Morrisons Daily stores closed on 16 April 2025, with one final branch in Haxby closing on 14 May 2025.
- Gorleston, Lowestoft Road, Norfolk
- Peebles, 3–5 Old Town, Scottish Borders
- Shenfield, 214 Hutton Road, Essex
- Poole, Waterloo Estate, Dorset
- Tonbridge, Higham Lane Estate, Kent
- Romsey, The Cornmarket, Hampshire
- Stewarton, Lainshaw Street, East Ayrshire
- Selsdon, Featherbed Lane, Greater London
- Great Barr, Queslett Road, West Midlands
- Whickham, Oakfield Road, Tyne & Wear
- Worle, Queensway, Somerset
- Goring-by-Sea, Strand Parade, West Sussex
- Woking, Westfield Road, Surrey
- Wokingham, 40 Peach Street, Berkshire
- Exeter, 51 Sidwell Street, Devon
- Bath, Moorland Road, Somerset
- Haxby, 19 The Village, North Yorkshire
Cafés Closing
(Partial list confirmed across England, Scotland and Wales)
- Banchory, North Deeside Road, Aberdeenshire
- Bathgate, West Lothian
- Bellshill, John Street, North Lanarkshire
- Blackburn, Railway Road, Lancashire
- Borehamwood, Hertfordshire
- Bradford, Thornbury, West Yorkshire
- Brecon, Free Street, Powys, Wales
- Bromsgrove, Buntsford Industrial Park, Worcestershire
- Caernarfon, North Road, Gwynedd, Wales
- Connah's Quay, Flintshire, Wales
- Crowborough, East Sussex
- Dumbarton, Glasgow Road, West Dunbartonshire
- East Kilbride (Lindsayfield), South Lanarkshire
- East Kilbride (Stewartfield), South Lanarkshire
- Elland, West Yorkshire
- Erskine, Bridgewater Shopping Centre, Renfrewshire
- Failsworth, Poplar Street, Greater Manchester
- Glasgow (Newlands), Glasgow City
- Gloucester, Metz Way, Gloucestershire
- Gorleston, Blackwell Road, Norfolk
- Hadleigh, Suffolk/Essex
- Helensburgh, Argyll & Bute
- High Wycombe, Temple End, Buckinghamshire
- Kirkham, Poulton Street, Lancashire
- Largs, Irvine Road, North Ayrshire
- Leeds (Horsforth), West Yorkshire
- Leeds (Swinnow Road), West Yorkshire
- Leighton Buzzard, Lake Street, Bedfordshire
- Littlehampton (Wick), West Sussex
- London (Erith), Greater London
- London (Harrow, Hatch End), Greater London
- London (Queensbury), Greater London
- London (Stratford), Greater London
- London (Wood Green), Greater London
- Lutterworth, Bitteswell Road, Leicestershire
- Mansfield (Woodhouse), Nottinghamshire
- Newcastle upon Tyne (Cowgate), Tyne & Wear
- Northampton, Kettering Road, Northamptonshire
- Oxted, Station Yard, Surrey
- Paisley, Falside Road, Renfrewshire
- Portsmouth, Hampshire
- Reigate, Bell Street, Surrey
- Sidcup, Westwood Lane, Greater London
- Solihull, Warwick Road, West Midlands
- Stirchley, West Midlands
- Troon, Academy Street, South Ayrshire
- Warminster, Weymouth Street, Wiltshire
- Watford, Ascot Road, Hertfordshire
- Welwyn Garden City, Black Fan Road, Hertfordshire
- Weybridge, Monument Hill, Surrey
- Wishaw, Kirk Road, North Lanarkshire
Market Kitchen Closures
(All 18 locations closing)
- Aberdeen, King Street
- Basingstoke, Thorneycroft
- Brentford, Waterside
- Camden Town, London
- Canning Town, London
- Cheltenham, Up Hatherle
- Eccles, Greater Manchester
- Edgbaston, Birmingham
- Gravesend, Coldharbour Road
- Kirkby, Merseyside
- Leeds, Kirkstall
- Lincoln, Triton Road
- Little Clacton, Centenary Way
- Milton Keynes, Westcroft
- Nottingham, Netherfield
- Stoke, Festival Park
- Tynemouth, Preston Grange, North Shields
- Verwood, Dorset
Pharmacy Closures
- Birmingham, Small Heath
- Blackburn, Railway Road
- Bradford, Victoria
- London, Wood Green
Florist Closures
- Aberdeen, King Street
- Bradford, Enterprise 5
- Canning Town, London
- Evesham, Four Pool Estate
- Newcastle-under-Lyme, Goose Street
- Rubery, Bristol Road South
- Sheffield, Meadowhead
- Sheldon, Birmingham
- St Albans, Hatfield Road
- St Helens, Boundary Road
- Stirchley, Birmingham
- Sunderland, Doxford Park
- Swinton, Swinton Hall Road
The Bigger Picture
Retail experts see Morrisons' decision as part of a wider trend across the UK supermarket industry. As shopping habits shift toward online ordering and quick-grab convenience, large supermarkets are trimming non-core services to cut costs and adapt.
Morrisons' rivals, including Tesco and Sainsbury's, have also streamlined in-store offerings in recent years, favouring smaller convenience formats and outsourced concessions.
What Happens Next
The timing of further closures will vary by location, with some sites already closed and others scheduled over the coming months.
Morrisons' decision to close 145 sites marks a pivotal shift in the UK's retail sector, a sign that even the biggest supermarket chains must evolve or risk decline.
For customers, it may mean fewer familiar cafés and counters; for the company, a leaner, more modern footprint.
Yet behind every shuttered shopfront lies a sense of loss — proof that Britain's high streets remain deeply personal to the people they serve.
