Morrisons has confirmed that 145 sites across the UK will close in 2025 as part of a sweeping operational overhaul. The closures include 17 Morrisons Daily convenience stores, over 50 cafés, 13 florists, four pharmacies, and all 18 Market Kitchens.

The restructuring marks one of the retailer's most extensive shake-ups in recent years. Sites in Gorleston, Peebles, Shenfield, Poole, and Leeds are among those already shuttered, with further closures to follow in Birmingham, Solihull, and Stirchley.

Chief Executive Rami Baitiéh described the move as a 'necessary realignment' to ensure the business remains sustainable amid shifting consumer habits and rising costs.

Baitiéh explained that most Morrisons cafés and shops will continue trading, but some struggle due to specific local conditions. In those cases, he said, shutting down and reusing the space is the 'only realistic solution'.

Partnerships and Staff Support

The retailer plans to work with third-party providers to replace closed counters and cafés with specialist offers that better reflect customer demand.

Morrisons also pledged to support affected employees through redeployment or transition packages.

While the closures represent a small portion of Morrisons' nationwide footprint, they highlight the pressures supermarkets face in a rapidly evolving retail market. The chain's leadership insists the restructuring is essential to streamline operations and refocus on profitability.

Community Impact

In areas such as Birmingham, Aberdeen, and South Lanarkshire, the closures have already affected local customers who relied on in-store cafés and pharmacies.

For many, these spaces served as social hubs as well as shopping stops.

Across the UK, shoppers have expressed disappointment and sadness over the loss of familiar high-street locations. Many say it feels like the end of an era, as supermarkets scale back the community spaces that once defined the weekly shopping experience.

Where Closures Are Happening

Morrisons has released a comprehensive list of affected sites, covering cafés, Market Kitchens, pharmacies and florists across England, Scotland and Wales. The list includes towns such as Bathgate, Blackburn, Solihull, Stirchley, Kirkby, Nottingham, Portsmouth, and Stirling.

According to publicly available media lists, here are the confirmed closures for 2025:

Morrisons Daily Stores Closing

Sixteen Morrisons Daily stores closed on 16 April 2025, with one final branch in Haxby closing on 14 May 2025.

Gorleston, Lowestoft Road, Norfolk Peebles, 3–5 Old Town, Scottish Borders Shenfield, 214 Hutton Road, Essex Poole, Waterloo Estate, Dorset Tonbridge, Higham Lane Estate, Kent Romsey, The Cornmarket, Hampshire Stewarton, Lainshaw Street, East Ayrshire Selsdon, Featherbed Lane, Greater London Great Barr, Queslett Road, West Midlands Whickham, Oakfield Road, Tyne & Wear Worle, Queensway, Somerset Goring-by-Sea, Strand Parade, West Sussex Woking, Westfield Road, Surrey Wokingham, 40 Peach Street, Berkshire Exeter, 51 Sidwell Street, Devon Bath, Moorland Road, Somerset Haxby, 19 The Village, North Yorkshire

Cafés Closing

(Partial list confirmed across England, Scotland and Wales)

Banchory, North Deeside Road, Aberdeenshire Bathgate, West Lothian Bellshill, John Street, North Lanarkshire Blackburn, Railway Road, Lancashire Borehamwood, Hertfordshire Bradford, Thornbury, West Yorkshire Brecon, Free Street, Powys, Wales Bromsgrove, Buntsford Industrial Park, Worcestershire Caernarfon, North Road, Gwynedd, Wales Connah's Quay, Flintshire, Wales Crowborough, East Sussex Dumbarton, Glasgow Road, West Dunbartonshire East Kilbride (Lindsayfield), South Lanarkshire East Kilbride (Stewartfield), South Lanarkshire Elland, West Yorkshire Erskine, Bridgewater Shopping Centre, Renfrewshire Failsworth, Poplar Street, Greater Manchester Glasgow (Newlands), Glasgow City Gloucester, Metz Way, Gloucestershire Gorleston, Blackwell Road, Norfolk Hadleigh, Suffolk/Essex Helensburgh, Argyll & Bute High Wycombe, Temple End, Buckinghamshire Kirkham, Poulton Street, Lancashire Largs, Irvine Road, North Ayrshire Leeds (Horsforth), West Yorkshire Leeds (Swinnow Road), West Yorkshire Leighton Buzzard, Lake Street, Bedfordshire Littlehampton (Wick), West Sussex London (Erith), Greater London London (Harrow, Hatch End), Greater London London (Queensbury), Greater London London (Stratford), Greater London London (Wood Green), Greater London Lutterworth, Bitteswell Road, Leicestershire Mansfield (Woodhouse), Nottinghamshire Newcastle upon Tyne (Cowgate), Tyne & Wear Northampton, Kettering Road, Northamptonshire Oxted, Station Yard, Surrey Paisley, Falside Road, Renfrewshire Portsmouth, Hampshire Reigate, Bell Street, Surrey Sidcup, Westwood Lane, Greater London Solihull, Warwick Road, West Midlands Stirchley, West Midlands Troon, Academy Street, South Ayrshire Warminster, Weymouth Street, Wiltshire Watford, Ascot Road, Hertfordshire Welwyn Garden City, Black Fan Road, Hertfordshire Weybridge, Monument Hill, Surrey Wishaw, Kirk Road, North Lanarkshire

Market Kitchen Closures

(All 18 locations closing)

Aberdeen, King Street Basingstoke, Thorneycroft Brentford, Waterside Camden Town, London Canning Town, London Cheltenham, Up Hatherle Eccles, Greater Manchester Edgbaston, Birmingham Gravesend, Coldharbour Road Kirkby, Merseyside Leeds, Kirkstall Lincoln, Triton Road Little Clacton, Centenary Way Milton Keynes, Westcroft Nottingham, Netherfield Stoke, Festival Park Tynemouth, Preston Grange, North Shields Verwood, Dorset

Pharmacy Closures

Birmingham, Small Heath Blackburn, Railway Road Bradford, Victoria London, Wood Green

Florist Closures

Aberdeen, King Street Bradford, Enterprise 5 Canning Town, London Evesham, Four Pool Estate Newcastle-under-Lyme, Goose Street Rubery, Bristol Road South Sheffield, Meadowhead Sheldon, Birmingham St Albans, Hatfield Road St Helens, Boundary Road Stirchley, Birmingham Sunderland, Doxford Park Swinton, Swinton Hall Road

The Bigger Picture

Retail experts see Morrisons' decision as part of a wider trend across the UK supermarket industry. As shopping habits shift toward online ordering and quick-grab convenience, large supermarkets are trimming non-core services to cut costs and adapt.

Morrisons' rivals, including Tesco and Sainsbury's, have also streamlined in-store offerings in recent years, favouring smaller convenience formats and outsourced concessions.

What Happens Next

The timing of further closures will vary by location, with some sites already closed and others scheduled over the coming months.

Morrisons' decision to close 145 sites marks a pivotal shift in the UK's retail sector, a sign that even the biggest supermarket chains must evolve or risk decline.

For customers, it may mean fewer familiar cafés and counters; for the company, a leaner, more modern footprint.

Yet behind every shuttered shopfront lies a sense of loss — proof that Britain's high streets remain deeply personal to the people they serve.