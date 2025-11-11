Morrisons stores
Morrisons has confirmed that 145 sites across the UK will close in 2025 as part of a sweeping operational overhaul. The closures include 17 Morrisons Daily convenience stores, over 50 cafés, 13 florists, four pharmacies, and all 18 Market Kitchens.

The restructuring marks one of the retailer's most extensive shake-ups in recent years. Sites in Gorleston, Peebles, Shenfield, Poole, and Leeds are among those already shuttered, with further closures to follow in Birmingham, Solihull, and Stirchley.

Chief Executive Rami Baitiéh described the move as a 'necessary realignment' to ensure the business remains sustainable amid shifting consumer habits and rising costs.

Baitiéh explained that most Morrisons cafés and shops will continue trading, but some struggle due to specific local conditions. In those cases, he said, shutting down and reusing the space is the 'only realistic solution'.

Partnerships and Staff Support

The retailer plans to work with third-party providers to replace closed counters and cafés with specialist offers that better reflect customer demand.

Morrisons also pledged to support affected employees through redeployment or transition packages.

While the closures represent a small portion of Morrisons' nationwide footprint, they highlight the pressures supermarkets face in a rapidly evolving retail market. The chain's leadership insists the restructuring is essential to streamline operations and refocus on profitability.

Empty shelves at a Morrisons branch, symbolising the supermarket’s cost-cutting restructure and store closures. Reuters

Community Impact

In areas such as Birmingham, Aberdeen, and South Lanarkshire, the closures have already affected local customers who relied on in-store cafés and pharmacies.

For many, these spaces served as social hubs as well as shopping stops.

Across the UK, shoppers have expressed disappointment and sadness over the loss of familiar high-street locations. Many say it feels like the end of an era, as supermarkets scale back the community spaces that once defined the weekly shopping experience.

Where Closures Are Happening

Morrisons has released a comprehensive list of affected sites, covering cafés, Market Kitchens, pharmacies and florists across England, Scotland and Wales. The list includes towns such as Bathgate, Blackburn, Solihull, Stirchley, Kirkby, Nottingham, Portsmouth, and Stirling.

According to publicly available media lists, here are the confirmed closures for 2025:

Morrisons Daily Stores Closing

Sixteen Morrisons Daily stores closed on 16 April 2025, with one final branch in Haxby closing on 14 May 2025.

  1. Gorleston, Lowestoft Road, Norfolk
  2. Peebles, 3–5 Old Town, Scottish Borders
  3. Shenfield, 214 Hutton Road, Essex
  4. Poole, Waterloo Estate, Dorset
  5. Tonbridge, Higham Lane Estate, Kent
  6. Romsey, The Cornmarket, Hampshire
  7. Stewarton, Lainshaw Street, East Ayrshire
  8. Selsdon, Featherbed Lane, Greater London
  9. Great Barr, Queslett Road, West Midlands
  10. Whickham, Oakfield Road, Tyne & Wear
  11. Worle, Queensway, Somerset
  12. Goring-by-Sea, Strand Parade, West Sussex
  13. Woking, Westfield Road, Surrey
  14. Wokingham, 40 Peach Street, Berkshire
  15. Exeter, 51 Sidwell Street, Devon
  16. Bath, Moorland Road, Somerset
  17. Haxby, 19 The Village, North Yorkshire

Cafés Closing

(Partial list confirmed across England, Scotland and Wales)

  1. Banchory, North Deeside Road, Aberdeenshire
  2. Bathgate, West Lothian
  3. Bellshill, John Street, North Lanarkshire
  4. Blackburn, Railway Road, Lancashire
  5. Borehamwood, Hertfordshire
  6. Bradford, Thornbury, West Yorkshire
  7. Brecon, Free Street, Powys, Wales
  8. Bromsgrove, Buntsford Industrial Park, Worcestershire
  9. Caernarfon, North Road, Gwynedd, Wales
  10. Connah's Quay, Flintshire, Wales
  11. Crowborough, East Sussex
  12. Dumbarton, Glasgow Road, West Dunbartonshire
  13. East Kilbride (Lindsayfield), South Lanarkshire
  14. East Kilbride (Stewartfield), South Lanarkshire
  15. Elland, West Yorkshire
  16. Erskine, Bridgewater Shopping Centre, Renfrewshire
  17. Failsworth, Poplar Street, Greater Manchester
  18. Glasgow (Newlands), Glasgow City
  19. Gloucester, Metz Way, Gloucestershire
  20. Gorleston, Blackwell Road, Norfolk
  21. Hadleigh, Suffolk/Essex
  22. Helensburgh, Argyll & Bute
  23. High Wycombe, Temple End, Buckinghamshire
  24. Kirkham, Poulton Street, Lancashire
  25. Largs, Irvine Road, North Ayrshire
  26. Leeds (Horsforth), West Yorkshire
  27. Leeds (Swinnow Road), West Yorkshire
  28. Leighton Buzzard, Lake Street, Bedfordshire
  29. Littlehampton (Wick), West Sussex
  30. London (Erith), Greater London
  31. London (Harrow, Hatch End), Greater London
  32. London (Queensbury), Greater London
  33. London (Stratford), Greater London
  34. London (Wood Green), Greater London
  35. Lutterworth, Bitteswell Road, Leicestershire
  36. Mansfield (Woodhouse), Nottinghamshire
  37. Newcastle upon Tyne (Cowgate), Tyne & Wear
  38. Northampton, Kettering Road, Northamptonshire
  39. Oxted, Station Yard, Surrey
  40. Paisley, Falside Road, Renfrewshire
  41. Portsmouth, Hampshire
  42. Reigate, Bell Street, Surrey
  43. Sidcup, Westwood Lane, Greater London
  44. Solihull, Warwick Road, West Midlands
  45. Stirchley, West Midlands
  46. Troon, Academy Street, South Ayrshire
  47. Warminster, Weymouth Street, Wiltshire
  48. Watford, Ascot Road, Hertfordshire
  49. Welwyn Garden City, Black Fan Road, Hertfordshire
  50. Weybridge, Monument Hill, Surrey
  51. Wishaw, Kirk Road, North Lanarkshire

Market Kitchen Closures

(All 18 locations closing)

  1. Aberdeen, King Street
  2. Basingstoke, Thorneycroft
  3. Brentford, Waterside
  4. Camden Town, London
  5. Canning Town, London
  6. Cheltenham, Up Hatherle
  7. Eccles, Greater Manchester
  8. Edgbaston, Birmingham
  9. Gravesend, Coldharbour Road
  10. Kirkby, Merseyside
  11. Leeds, Kirkstall
  12. Lincoln, Triton Road
  13. Little Clacton, Centenary Way
  14. Milton Keynes, Westcroft
  15. Nottingham, Netherfield
  16. Stoke, Festival Park
  17. Tynemouth, Preston Grange, North Shields
  18. Verwood, Dorset

Pharmacy Closures

  1. Birmingham, Small Heath
  2. Blackburn, Railway Road
  3. Bradford, Victoria
  4. London, Wood Green

Florist Closures

  1. Aberdeen, King Street
  2. Bradford, Enterprise 5
  3. Canning Town, London
  4. Evesham, Four Pool Estate
  5. Newcastle-under-Lyme, Goose Street
  6. Rubery, Bristol Road South
  7. Sheffield, Meadowhead
  8. Sheldon, Birmingham
  9. St Albans, Hatfield Road
  10. St Helens, Boundary Road
  11. Stirchley, Birmingham
  12. Sunderland, Doxford Park
  13. Swinton, Swinton Hall Road

The Bigger Picture

Retail experts see Morrisons' decision as part of a wider trend across the UK supermarket industry. As shopping habits shift toward online ordering and quick-grab convenience, large supermarkets are trimming non-core services to cut costs and adapt.

Morrisons' rivals, including Tesco and Sainsbury's, have also streamlined in-store offerings in recent years, favouring smaller convenience formats and outsourced concessions.

What Happens Next

The timing of further closures will vary by location, with some sites already closed and others scheduled over the coming months.

Morrisons' decision to close 145 sites marks a pivotal shift in the UK's retail sector, a sign that even the biggest supermarket chains must evolve or risk decline.

For customers, it may mean fewer familiar cafés and counters; for the company, a leaner, more modern footprint.

Yet behind every shuttered shopfront lies a sense of loss — proof that Britain's high streets remain deeply personal to the people they serve.

