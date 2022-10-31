The London Domain Name Summit (LDNS) was held in the British capital at the restaurant and event centre Yum Sa on August 22nd and 23rd 2022. This is the first major domain industry event ever to have taken place on the banks of the Thames. According to the founder of LDNS, other than a few local meet-ups, the European domain name industry hasn't previously had any independent industry events in Europe where English would be the principal language. And the main purpose of organising this networking event was to find out if the market really needs such summits at all.

"I own a growing web hosting company HostMaria.com and have reached the stage where we need to become an accredited registrar of some CCTLD Registries. Most of the attendees were business owners or decision makers, lots of business was done, and influential UK domain investors could finally meet their colleagues in person; there hasn't been a UK domainer meet-up for the past three years. Nominet (the UK zone registry) hosted the welcome reception. We also had a representative from Her Majesty The Queen (well known by the industry professionals) and this all goes to show the quality of people and businesses that attended the event" noted LDNS Founder Helmuts Meskonis. The Presenting Sponsor of the London meetup, IT.com, is also one of the primary sponsors of NamesCon Global 2022, joining GoDaddy as its Diamond Sponsor. In 2021, the British company Intis Telecom, which provides business messaging services, acquired the IT.com domain for $3.8 million, one of the biggest deals in the domain industry. The company is now offering to register global domains within the 'IT.com' registry, positioning them as the IntelligenT alternative .com. About 250 people from ten countries came to the first event: the UK, Germany, Netherlands, Australia, Latvia, Italy, Russia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and India were all represented.

The next LDNS will take place in London at the Gala/Expo (Old Billingsgate) on August 18th and 19th 2023 so mark that in your calendars now!. It's set to become one of the industry's major events, in line with the UK's established reputation as a leader in start-ups and Internet technologies.