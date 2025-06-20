A team of cybersecurity experts has uncovered what appears to be the largest data breach in history, with billions of passwords and personal details reportedly leaked. The massive breach affects users of Google, Apple, Facebook, Telegram and GitHub, sparking global concerns about data security.

If you're worried about your information being exposed, here's how to check if your Google account has been compromised, along with key tips to help protect your data from future threats.

How to Check If Your Google Account Has Been Compromised

According to Econotimes, Google has not officially confirmed whether its systems were directly affected by the breach. However, logs from infostealer malware indicate that login credentials linked to Google accounts have been compromised.

To check if your account has been exposed, you can use the trusted online tool 'Have I Been Pwned' (HIBP). This website allows users to verify whether their email address or phone number has appeared in known data breaches by scanning a vast database of leaked credentials.

HIBP has been active for over a decade and is widely trusted by cybersecurity experts, government agencies and businesses. It has supported cyber response efforts in the UK, Australia and other countries during major attacks on government domains.

To use HIBP:

Search for 'Have I Been Pwned' on Google or visit the official website.

Enter your email address into the search bar.

Click the 'pwned?' button to check your breach status.

If the result says '0 data breaches', your account is likely safe. If a list of breaches appears, you should immediately change your Google password and secure any linked accounts.

Tips to Protect Your Google Account

Even if your account hasn't been compromised, taking proactive steps can reduce the risk of future exposure. Cybersecurity experts recommend the following:

Use a trusted password manager to generate strong, unique passwords.

to generate strong, unique passwords. Enable Google's two-factor authentication (2FA) for an extra layer of security.

for an extra layer of security. Review and remove unknown devices linked to your Google account.

linked to your Google account. Clear search history and cookies regularly.

regularly. Monitor account activity using Google's 'Recent Security Events' feature.

feature. Run a malware scan to check for infostealer software on your devices.

In addition, regularly audit third-party app access and avoid reusing passwords across accounts. These simple steps can significantly lower the risk of falling victim to future data leaks.

What We Know About the Massive Password Leak

Cybernews researchers Aras Nazarovas and Bob Diachenko were the first to uncover the breach, which they began investigating earlier this year. Initial estimates indicated between 10 million and 3.5 billion compromised credentials. That figure has now grown to a staggering 16 billion records, covering accounts from social media, cloud platforms and developer portals.

'With over 16 billion login records exposed, cybercriminals now have unprecedented access to personal credentials that can be used for account takeover, identity theft and highly targeted phishing,' the researchers warned.

They added: 'What's especially concerning is the structure and recency of these datasets — these aren't just old breaches being recycled. This is fresh, weaponisable intelligence at scale.'