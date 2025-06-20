It was just past 2:45am on 19 June when Sara Burack was found lying on the roadside outside Villa Paul, a long-established Italian restaurant in Hampton Bays, New York. Emergency responders attempted to revive her, but it was too late.

The 40-year-old real estate agent, known to some through her appearance on Netflix's Million Dollar Beach House, was later pronounced dead at Stony Brook University Hospital. The driver who hit her? Gone. No name. No vehicle. Just questions.

What Happened on Montauk Highway?

Montauk Highway runs through the heart of Hampton Bays. It's not typically busy at that hour, especially midweek. But sometime before dawn, that's where Burack was fatally struck. Police say she was walking near Villa Paul when a vehicle hit her and fled the scene.

No eyewitnesses have been reported—at least, not yet. Officers say she was found unresponsive and alone, with the vehicle already gone. No tyre marks. No confirmed surveillance footage. It all happened in a matter of moments.

When and Where Did This Unfold?

The incident occurred in Southampton Town, just east of the main Hampton Bays junction. Villa Paul sits along a bend on Montauk Highway near Springville Road—an area known to be dimly lit at night. The restaurant had long since closed, and foot traffic at that hour is minimal.

Police received the emergency call around 2:45am. By the time medical teams arrived, Burack was in critical condition. Despite emergency CPR and a rushed hospital transfer, she never regained consciousness.

Who Was Sara Burack?

Burack made her mark in New York's high-end property market. A former agent at Nest Seekers International, she gained brief fame through Million Dollar Beach House, a reality series spotlighting the luxury real estate scene in the Hamptons.

Beyond television, she was a seasoned businesswoman with a background in construction. Her family's ties to the building trade helped her navigate the industry with confidence. Friends describe her as sociable, generous, and always present at local community events—even without an invitation.

Why Has This Case Resonated?

Partly because of who she was—a recognisable face and respected figure in the Hamptons. But it's also the mystery surrounding her death. Hit-and-run cases often leave families without answers and with no sense of closure.

There is growing frustration within the community. Locals are questioning the lack of reliable CCTV on that stretch of road and the adequacy of street lighting and traffic monitoring. That no one saw anything is, in itself, deeply unsettling.

How Are Police Handling the Investigation?

Police say they are reviewing security footage from nearby homes and businesses. They've urged anyone who was driving along Montauk Highway between 2am and 3am to come forward with dashcam footage—even if it appears insignificant. No vehicle description has been released so far.

As of this writing, there have been no arrests, no leads, and no named suspects. Just a grieving family and an investigation clouded in uncertainty.

What's Next?

A private memorial is expected to take place in the coming days. Tributes continue to pour in on social media. Friends remember her as sharp, warm, and a force in her field—someone who made others feel seen, even when constantly on the move.

Police continue to appeal for public assistance. The hope now is that someone comes forward—before this case fades into silence.

