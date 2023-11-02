LONDON, November 2, 2023 --The countdown for the London EV Show 2023 has begun with only less than a month left until its doors open on November 28 to 30, 2023.

Now on its third year, #LEVS23 will gather over 10,000 leading manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders, decision-makers and enthusiasts from across the global automotive value chain for an engaging and diverse experience at ExCel London.

The show will feature speeches from industry leaders, panel discussions and Q&A sessions that offer valuable insights into the latest trends and developments in the EV industry. Some of the topics slated for discussion include:

The United Kingdom and Global EV Outlook

Electrification of Global Transport System

Shaping the EV industry with Revolutionary Technology Trends

Micro Mobility and the Future of Urban Transportation

EV Charging Infrastructure

Network and Payment Systems

Global Battery Market Analysis

Challenges and Solutions

Trends in EV Adoption

Smart Charging Solutions

Fostering EV Startups

Investment Opportunities in EVs

Envisioning the Future of the EV Sector

Some of this year's confirmed speakers come from the Department for Transport, Welsh Government, National Infrastructure Commission, NHS England, NHS Improvement, SAE International, World Economic Forum, Oxford City Council, among others. See the full speaker lineup

Over 150 exhibitors have also confirmed their participation, which include leading manufacturers of cars, light vehicles, electric trucks, vans, electric charging infrastructure and battery systems, and eVTOLs.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the latest EV models, disruptive innovations and next-gen technology revolutionising the global EV sector. The show will also offer a unique platform for networking and collaboration, bringing together key players in the industry to share ideas, insights, and experiences. Get to know more about this year's exhibitors.

"As the London EV Show 2023 draws near, a charged future awaits, where electric dreams ignite the path to global sustainability," said Shariq Abdul Hai, CEO of Valiant Business Media.

"This year's event promises to be a fantastic showcase of the latest trends and disruptions in EVs and sustainable transport solutions. We look forward to welcoming visitors from around the world at the ExCeL London," he added.

Interested exhibitors at the event need to act fast since only 10 booths are left.

Register at the London EV Show today

For more information, you may reach out to:

Madhiya Nabi

PR and Communications Manager

Contact number: 44 2032878878

Email address: madhiya.nabi@valiantbmedia.com