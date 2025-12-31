A 2,000-pound (907-kilogramme) replica of the Liberty Bell, cast at the same London foundry that created the original in 1752, will leave its museum home for the first time in 25 years to ring in America's semi-quincentennial celebration on New Year's Eve.

The bell has been on display at Philadelphia's National Liberty Museum since 2000. Now, it will be moved to Cherry Street Pier for the city's New Year's Eve celebration on 31 December, where it will ring twice to kick off fireworks displays at 6:00 p.m. and midnight.

Historic London Connection

The replica bell was created using the same methods and moulds employed by the Whitechapel Bell Foundry when it cast the original Liberty Bell for the Province of Pennsylvania in 1752.

The foundry, which closed in 2017 after nearly 450 years of bell-making, was also responsible for casting Big Ben. It remains one of Britain's most storied manufacturing sites.

Alaine Arnott, president and CEO of the National Liberty Museum, explained the challenge of moving such a significant artefact across Philadelphia, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The museum's primary concern is ensuring the bell arrives safely at its temporary location.

Matching the Original Down to the Crack

The replica includes a symbolic crack matching the original Liberty Bell's famous flaw, CBS Philadelphia said.

Unlike its more famous sibling, which can no longer be rung due to its fragile condition, the museum's bell is fully functional. Visitors to Cherry Street Pier will be able to touch and ring it during the New Year's Eve festivities.

Arnott noted she has no concerns about the crowd ringing the bell. The resonance of the sound reverberates in a way that creates a profound experience, she said.

The bell measures 47 inches (119 centimetres) in diameter and is made from an alloy of 77 per cent copper and 23 per cent tin, matching the specifications of the original London-made bell.

America's 250th Birthday Celebrations

The bell's appearance marks the official launch of Philadelphia's semi-quincentennial celebration honouring the nation's 250th birthday since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Two ticketed New Year's Eve events will take place at Cherry Street Pier. A family-friendly Kids Countdown runs from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., whilst an adults-only event takes place from 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m..

The festivities are part of Visit PA New Year's Eve Fireworks on the Waterfront, featuring three times the usual amount of explosives to mark the historic occasion.

A third fireworks display will take place simultaneously on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, featuring a free concert headlined by LL Cool J.

Arnott said the museum hopes to showcase the bell at more of Philadelphia's major semi-quincentennial events in 2026, including Major League Baseball's All-Star Game and the FIFA World Cup. She expressed enthusiasm about the possibility of bringing the bell to these significant events.

Symbol of Liberty

The bell is one of only a handful of full-size Liberty Bell replicas in existence.

Another replica, the Bicentennial Bell, was gifted to Philadelphia by Queen Elizabeth II in 1976 and weighs 10 tons (9.07 tonnes). It now hangs in Benjamin Rush Garden.

Arnott described the bell as a fantastic symbol and representative of the country. It inherently reminds people that liberty is something that must be protected or it will vanish, she explained.

She added that no other city in the world will have a Liberty Bell ringing in 2026.