Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers married model Mari Fonseca in an intimate beachfront ceremony in Costa Rica on 28 December.

The 35-year-old DJ shared a romantic video on Instagram showing the newlyweds dancing barefoot on the sand at sunset with two horses walking nearby before Fonseca, 36, jumped into his arms. He captioned the post simply: WE ARE MARRIED!

The couple opted for an unconventional celebration without bridesmaids or groomsmen, keeping the ceremony personal and stripped of traditional formalities.

Days before the wedding, Fonseca revealed on Instagram that they were planning a small 28 December ceremony with just their closest loved ones, according to Yahoo News Canada.

A Year in the Making

The Costa Rica nuptials came just over a year after Taggart proposed in December 2024 with a five-carat diamond ring.

The proposal itself was an elaborate surprise orchestrated with help from Ivanka Trump and Hailey Bieber. Fonseca believed she was meeting Trump for a dinner with friends at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles, only to find Taggart waiting to propose instead.

She later recounted her confusion at opening the restaurant door to see Taggart rather than her expected dinner companions. The couple both laughed throughout the unexpected moment.

Trump played a key role in the setup, inviting Fonseca to what she thought was a casual girls' night. Bieber assisted in selecting the engagement ring, with the elongated cushion-cut diamond chosen based on Fonseca's preferences, sources told Page Six.

Breaking With Tradition

From the engagement to the wedding, the couple consistently prioritised intimacy over spectacle.

Fonseca explained after the engagement that nobody else was present during the proposal because Taggart knew she wanted the moment to be private between just the two of them. Friends and family arrived afterwards to celebrate once she already had the ring on.

She outlined her vision for a small, intimate wedding with only the people they truly love. She wanted to enjoy the experience rather than have it feel like work.

The decision to forgo a bridal party reflected that philosophy entirely. Without bridesmaids or groomsmen, the couple kept focus squarely on themselves and the commitment they were making.

Their Costa Rica ceremony delivered exactly what they envisioned. The barefoot, beachside celebration at sunset provided a relaxed atmosphere far removed from celebrity wedding conventions.

From EDM to Matrimony

Taggart rose to global fame as one-half of The Chainsmokers alongside Alex Pall.

The duo, formed in New York City in 2012, achieved massive commercial success with chart-topping singles including Closer, Don't Let Me Down, and Something Just Like This. They have earned Grammy Awards, headlined festivals worldwide, and accumulated billions of streams.

Whilst Taggart's professional life has played out in the public eye, he has kept his personal relationships relatively private until recently.

He and Fonseca first connected at an Oscars party in March 2023 hosted at talent manager Guy Oseary's home, according to reports. Despite moving in similar Los Angeles social circles, they had never properly spoken until that evening.

Fonseca later recounted that they both happened to be getting drinks at the bar when she greeted him. They started talking and continued their conversation throughout the rest of the night.

The couple made their relationship public later in 2023 when they were photographed holding hands in Miami in May.

Fonseca previously spoke about the strength of their connection in interviews, describing Taggart as her best friend who supports her in everything she does. She characterised their bond as the most special experience of her life, noting that his care and support came without conditions or ulterior motives.

Looking Ahead

As 2025 draws to a close, the newlyweds can begin 2026 as husband and wife, having marked their commitment in a way that felt true to themselves rather than public expectation.

For Taggart, the marriage signals a new chapter alongside continued success with The Chainsmokers. For Fonseca, it represents the culmination of a relationship built on mutual support and genuine connection.

The couple has not yet announced honeymoon plans or shared additional details about their ceremony. Fans continue to celebrate the joyful news across social media.