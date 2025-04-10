The Supreme Court in the Philippines is facing mounting pressure to take action over disturbing comments made by a lawyer and congressional candidate that many are calling a watershed moment for Filipino women's rights. Christian 'Ian' Sia, a Pasig representative hopeful, is under fire after suggesting that menstruating single mothers should have sex with him—a remark he later dismissed as a joke. But for women's rights groups, there's nothing amusing about it. His remarks have triggered widespread condemnation, with some campaigners calling for Sia's disqualification from holding any public office.

A Sexist 'Joke' That Sparked a Legal Storm

The firestorm erupted when Sia declared during a campaign rally: 'Any lonely, single mother who is still having her period, let me be clear, she should still be having her period, I will sleep with her for one night.' As video footage of the rally made the rounds online, the backlash was swift and fierce. Critics argue his comment qualifies as gender-based harassment and breaches both the Philippines' Safe Spaces Act and the Magna Carta of Women.

The Gabriela National Alliance of Filipino Women responded by calling on the Supreme Court and the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to disqualify Sia from running for office. In an official statement, Gabriela's director said it was essential to ensure that individuals who 'disrespect the rights and dignity of women' are barred from government roles.

The Democratic Socialist Women of the Philippines added their voice, stating they expect Comelec to act swiftly in accordance with the Safe Spaces Act, which protects women from sexist, misogynistic and degrading remarks.

As a result, Comelec issued a show-cause order requiring Sia to respond by Monday or face possible sanctions and disqualification. Gabriela also formally requested that the Supreme Court investigate not just Sia, but other male politicians who use misogynistic rhetoric. This request follows a controversial remark by Governor Peter Unabia, who said scholarships should be given to 'beautiful' female nurses, claiming that 'ugly' nurses worsened patients' health.

Sia Dismisses Responsibility, Points Fingers

Following the outcry, Sia apologised and revealed he is married. However, he blamed the uproar on political opponents who, he claimed, edited the footage to remove the crowd's laughter—suggesting that the comment was meant to be humorous. Despite this explanation, activists and legal experts insist that the joke was not just in poor taste but indicative of a deeper problem: normalised sexism in politics.

Who Is Christian 'Ian' Sia?

Sia is no stranger to the political scene. A certified public accountant and lawyer, he is currently a partner at Mosveldtt Law Offices, where he heads Tax, Tariff and Trade practices. According to Abogado, he has represented numerous high-net-worth individuals and large corporations against the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

He holds an accounting degree from De La Salle University and a law degree from Ateneo de Manila University. Sia previously ran for political office in Pasig, losing bids in both 2016 and 2022. He is now running against incumbent Roman Romulo, aligned with mayoral candidate Sarah Discaya.

From One Insult to Another: Sia Doubles Down

Rather than demonstrating remorse, Sia appeared to double down on his conduct. In a separate campaign rally this week, he attempted to defuse tensions by claiming he was a gentleman who would 'never disrespect women'. He then invited his former staffer, Jaja, on stage. What followed was yet another troubling display.

'Where is Jaja? Is she dieting?' Sia reportedly asked. When she came onstage, he quizzed her about her weight, insisting, 'You were already fat. When we worked together, Jaja's body was already this way.' He then told her to show a photo to back up his claim, instructing her not to contradict him in front of the crowd.

Comelec issued a second show-cause order citing this degrading public remark as further grounds for potential disqualification.

Misogyny in Politics Isn't New—But This Might Be a Turning Point

Sia's behaviour is more than just an isolated incident; it reflects systemic issues that Filipino women face daily. His crude remarks spotlight a culture where misogyny too often goes unchecked—and where the women most vulnerable to it, such as single mothers, are among the least protected.

According to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority, the proportion of unwed mothers rose from 54.3% in 2018 to 57% in 2020. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reports that of the estimated 15 million single parents in the country, over 14 million are women.

To address their struggles, the government enacted the Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act in June 2022. This law provides benefits including financial aid and additional parental leave. Lawmakers are also pushing for the Prevention of Adolescent Pregnancy bill, which would introduce mandatory sex education in schools amid rising teen pregnancies.

Why Accountability Matters

Sia's remarks, coupled with his dismissive attitude, have struck a nerve in a country grappling with gender inequality. For many, his comments symbolise the disrespect and marginalisation that single mothers and other women face in both public and private life. If left unchecked, such statements can further embolden a culture of casual misogyny.

Holding Sia accountable isn't just about one politician—it's about setting a precedent. The upcoming response from Comelec and the Supreme Court may well define how seriously the Philippines treats gender-based harassment from those seeking public office. It's not only a legal test but a moral one.

As Sia continues his campaign, his words serve as a stark reminder of how far the nation still has to go in upholding the dignity and rights of its women.