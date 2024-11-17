In a recent stream on his YouTube channel, Naoki Hyakuta, a Japenese novelist and Conservative Party leader, argued that societal changes— such as banning women over 18 from attending university and women over 25 from getting married, as well as removing the uteruses of women above 30— could increase the country's birth rate. He has since apologised, but his controversial comments continue to make waves.

Press Backlash Pushes Hyakuta to Address Misunderstood Remarks

In a speech at the Nagoya mayoral election last Sunday, Hyakuta expressed his regret over his words. "I will retract them and apologise as there were people who found them unpleasant," he said. Later that day, Hyakuta made a thread on his X (formerly Twitter) account, recounting how he was 'rushed' by the press after his speech. The questions he was asked regarding his recent controversy made Hyakuta realise that the context surrounding his remarks was not widely known. This deeply frustrated the author and political leader, as he had repeatedly explained that his suggestions were purely theoretical and did not reflect his personal beliefs.

Hyakuta's Remarks Spark Backlash from Peers And Celebrities

Sumie Kawakami, a lecturer at Yamanashi Gakuin University and gender issues author, condemned the comments as a "call to violence against women". She noted that the degrading political dialogue in Japan has started following trends seen in the U.S. since Trump's 2015 campaign. Kawakami expressed concern that fewer Japanese women speak out against misogyny, indicating a heightened risk for women in Japan compared to their counterparts in the U.S. Actor Chizuru Higashi expressed her outrage over a politician's suggestion, deeming it a terrifying notion. She highlighted reasons women might choose not to have children, such as instability in employment and income. Author Issui Ogawa warned that calling Hyakuta's ideas 'science fiction' downplays their harmful impact and the grave gender-related disparities they reference.

Even the Conservative Party of Japan, founded by Hyakuta in 2023, was blindsided by his remarks. In an interview with Fuji Television, Joint Chairperson Takashi Kawamura apologised to the Conservative Party's supporters and the Japanese people on Hyakuta's behalf. After Hyakuta's apology, Kaori Arimoto, a senior member of the Conservative Party, deemed his remarks unacceptable even within a fictional context.

The Numbers Behind the Fertility Crisis in Japan

Japan is grappling with a severe fertility crisis caused by an ageing population and a declining workforce. The country recorded 350,074 births from January to June, marking a 5.7% decrease compared to last year. The number of marriages in Japan dropped by 5.9%, reaching 489,281 couples and falling below half a million for the first time in 90 years. This decrease is a significant reason for the falling birth rates, as the youth struggles to find people to date.

Japan Faces Dating Crisis: Rising Number of Singles Reject Marriage and Relationships

Having children outside of marriage is uncommon in Japan because of traditional views prioritising family values and paternalistic traditions. This makes dating a vital component in lessening the fertility crisis. Recruit Holdings Co. recently conducted a nationwide survey on 1,200 single adults between 20 and 49 years old who have never married. The study found that 25.6% has no intention of finding a match at all. 29.7% of unmarried Japanese aged 20 to 49 are currently in a relationship, while 34.1% have never been in one, the highest since the survey's inception in 2017.

Among those in their twenties, the percentage of men who have never been in a relationship increased by 11.8 points to 46.0%, and for women, it rose by 5.5 points to 29.8%. 49.3% of women and 43.5% of men expressed a desire to get married at some point. The main reason women (40.5%) cited for not wanting to marry was that it restricts their activities and lifestyle. Meanwhile, 42.5% of men identified the loss of financial freedom as their primary concern regarding marriage.

Financial Crisis Deepens As Surveys Reveal Struggles of Japan's Workforce

Earlier this year, Japan entered a recession and lost its status as the world's third-largest economy to Germany. The country's gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.4% in the last quarter of 2023, following a 3.3% decline in the previous quarter. The yen is about 6.4% against the US dollar, its lowest point since 1990. As a result, Japan's wholesale inflation rose to 3.4% in October, negatively impacting struggling households nationwide.

A recent survey asked 350 Japanese women in their twenties about their finances, finding that almost half struggled to make ends meet. 47.1% said "money is a little tight" and 9.4% admitted "money is very tight." Many expressed worries about job stability and insufficient income to meet expenses. Some shared personal impacts, like avoiding spending by not carrying bank cards and sacrificing hobbies and friendships due to financial strain. Shutoken Seinen Union surveyed non-permanent workers of both sexes, finding that nearly 90% of workers have been affected by price increases. 40.4% said, "It's become very tough," while 48.3% said, "It's become somewhat tough." Further studies found that 46.1% of dual-earner households struggle to manage their finances.