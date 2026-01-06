Love Island star Maura Higgins is swapping sun-soaked villa drama for the windswept Scottish Highlands as she joins the cast of The Traitors US Season 4, premiering 8 January on Peacock. The 34-year-old Irish reality star will compete against 22 other celebrities in the Emmy-winning psychological competition series, which filmed earlier in 2025 at Ardross Castle.

And she's in glamorous company.

Higgins joins a particularly star-studded lineup featuring Real Housewives icon Lisa Rinna, Olympic figure skaters Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski, and Donna Kelce, who's become a celebrity in her own right as mother to NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce.

Sleepless Nights and Constant Mind Games

Speaking exclusively to NBC Insider, Higgins didn't hold back about how demanding the experience was compared to her previous reality TV stints. 'As much as Love Island had its challenges, living in that environment, navigating relationships, and constantly being on camera, I think The Traitors was more demanding,' she revealed.

The reason? Constant strategising.

'It's mentally exhausting and thrilling at the same time because you're second-guessing everything and everyone, questioning loyalties, and trying to stay one step ahead,' the Longford native explained. The intensity literally kept her up at night.

Unlike Love Island, where forming strong relationships can actually help contestants survive, The Traitors demands a completely different skillset. Trust no one, suspect everyone, and scheme your way through each round just to make it to the next day.

What a welcome.



A sneak peek of #TheTraitorsUS is streaming now. Catch the new season arriving January 8 on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/xYqQPwWpBs — The Traitors US (@TheTraitorsUS) January 4, 2026

Reality TV Royalty Descends on the Castle

The Season 4 roster is stacked.

Twenty-three contestants will battle it out for a grand prize of £196,000 ($250,000), and the lineup reads like a who's who of reality television. Beyond Rinna, viewers will see fellow Real Housewives veterans Candiace Dillard Bassett from Potomac, Caroline Stanbury from Dubai, and Porsha Williams from Atlanta. Dorinda Medley from New York is back for another go after being eliminated early in Season 3.

Competition show fans will recognise Survivor winners Natalie Anderson and Yamil 'Yam Yam' Arocho, Big Brother champions Ian Terry and Tiffany Mitchell, and Bachelor star Colton Underwood. Dancing with the Stars professional Mark Ballas and RuPaul's Drag Race winner Monét X Change round out the reality contingent.

From Hollywood, actor Michael Rapaport and comedian Ron Funches will test their wits against the reality stars, whilst Top Chef host Kristen Kish brings her own competitive edge to the mix.

Two notorious Traitors. One iconic podcast.



Listen to The #TraitorsPodcast on Peacock or wherever you get your podcasts. pic.twitter.com/aGjfPfuREq — The Traitors US (@TheTraitorsUS) January 5, 2026

Conquering America, One Reality Show at a Time

For Higgins, this marks another major milestone in her growing US career. The former Love Island UK finalist has already made waves stateside as presenter of Love Island USA: Aftersun for two seasons.

Her American television profile has grown substantially since her breakout 2019 appearance on Love Island UK, where she finished as a finalist and became an instant fan favourite. Back in the UK, she's appeared on Dancing on Ice, I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, and Cooking with the Stars, proving her versatility across different formats.

In the Season 4 trailer, Higgins delivered a warning that hints she's not there to play nice. 'If someone comes for me at the Round Table, God love them,' she declared.

Faithfuls vs Traitors: How It All Works

For those unfamiliar with the format, The Traitors splits contestants into two groups. The Faithfuls must complete challenges to build a prize pot whilst trying to identify and banish the secretly chosen Traitors. Meanwhile, the Traitors work to eliminate Faithfuls through strategic 'murders' whilst avoiding detection.

Host Alan Cumming returns for his fourth season, bringing his signature Scottish flair, dramatic commentary, and fashion-forward wardrobe that's become almost as talked about as the gameplay itself.

The show swept the 2025 Emmy Awards, claiming victories in five categories including Outstanding Reality Competition Programme and Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Programme.

Treachery in its finest form ⚔️



A new season of #TheTraitorsUS arrives January 8 only on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/a3AZdEEoSv — The Traitors US (@TheTraitorsUS) December 16, 2025

When to Watch

Season 4 consists of 12 episodes in total, including a reunion special. The first three episodes drop together on 8 January, giving viewers a proper taste of the drama right from the start. After that, new episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays.

The season finale and reunion are scheduled for 26 February 2026, when all alliances, betrayals, and final reveals will come to light.

According to Variety, Season 3 premiered as the number one unscripted series in the US, with viewership up 67 per cent during launch week compared to Season 2. The momentum shows no signs of slowing.

Peacock has already renewed the show for a fifth season filming in 2026. An all-civilian version hosted by Cumming will also air on NBC later in 2026, marking the first time non-celebrities have competed in the American version since Season 1.

With Higgins' competitive spirit, strategic mind, and natural charisma, fans are already speculating whether she'll emerge as a Faithful fighting for survival or a Traitor orchestrating eliminations from the shadows. Either way, she's promised not to go down without a fight.

The Traitors US Season 4 premieres exclusively on Peacock on Thursday, 8 January 2026.