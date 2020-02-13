Barcelona star Luis Suarez is recovering ahead of schedule from his serious knee injury. Reportedly, the Uruguayan striker is walking normally after undergoing surgery.

The 33-year-old has had problems in the "external meniscus of his right knee." As a result of which, he underwent surgery in mid-January. The Barca camp fears that he might not feature again this season.

As of now, it is reported that Suarez can walk without the aid of crutches. He is hopeful of returning to action just in time for the club's last four La Liga games. Barcelona will play five league matches in May. They will host Espanyol and Osasuna at the Camp Nou, and face Villarreal, Alaves, and Real Valladolid away from home.

The latest injury estimate might see Suarez return for Barca's UEFA Champions League semi-finals, given that the team qualifies to that stage. The Catalan side will take on Napoli in their round-of-16 opening leg on February 25.

The Uruguayan's early return will prove critical in Barca's La Liga title chase. The defending champions are currently three points behind table leaders Real Madrid. Before being ruled out due to injury, Suarez scored 14 goals and registered 11 assists in 23 matches for the Blaugrana this season. He is second only to Lionel Messi.

Although the recent positive medical reviews from his doctors could reward Barca at the end of the season, right now Quique Setien is desperately low on options up front.

The Barca manager suffered another setback on Tuesday, as it was confirmed that winger Ousmane Dembele will remain out of action for the next six months because of a ruptured hamstring tendon.

The latest injury is a major frustration for Barca, as they lost yet another attacking powerhouse to long-term injury.

The one positive, however, related to Dembele's injury confirmation is that Barca would be allowed to make an emergency signing of a forward from another Spanish club, reports Bleacher Report.

The Spanish giants fought hard to clinch a dramatic 3-2 victory against Real Betis in their last encounter. They will now host third-ranked Getafe on Saturday with hopes of levelling points with Los Blancos on the top.