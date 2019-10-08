For the folks who tuned in to Apple's WWDC 2019 in June, a preview of the new operating system update was on stage. It is the 16th major update for the system that opens more functionality for users. Likewise, the update reportedly removes an iconic app and adds a new one that should boost productivity. Users should be aware that the OS will only support 64-bit apps – 32-bit programs and software using Carbon API. All files compatible with QuickTime 7 will no longer run on the system. To help with the migration, the developer removed more than 200 32-bit apps from the Mac App Store.

It has long been rumoured that Apple was in the process of removing iTunes from its ecosystem. After the macOS 10.15 Catalina update, users will no longer find the familiar icon on their desktops. In its place will be individual apps such as Apple TV, Podcast, and Music. The rest of its features will still be available via Finder as reported by Neowin. Just like any big change to an operating system, it will take a while for people to adjust.

With #macOSCatalina, your media library moves from iTunes into three new apps. Learn more about Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Podcasts, and where to find the iTunes Store: https://t.co/4ZtrsJqPU0 pic.twitter.com/j4ixG9EosR — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) October 7, 2019

iTunes started out as a multimedia management program which did not demand a lot of resources to operate. Over the years, Apple began integrating various features and functions -- eventually turning it into a sluggish piece of software, as one publication reports.

Meanwhile, a press release from the company assures its users that their multimedia library will remain untouched. Moreover, it does not matter if the files were downloaded, purchased, or ripped from a CD, the new Music app in macOS 10.15 Catalina should handle everything.

Next stop, Catalina.



Get ready for #macOSCatalina. Check to see if your computer is compatible here: https://t.co/AfEmIM3zxA pic.twitter.com/YhJKR6gn2E — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) October 5, 2019

Another notable addition to Apple's suite of features in the macOS 10.15 Catalina update is Sidecar. The function is intended to benefit users who own both a Mac computer and an iPad. This feature turns the tablet into a secondary screen for productivity purposes. A report from The Verge claims that latency is almost non-existent even on a wireless connection, which is quite impressive. So far, the only caveat is the compatibility with older Mac models. Consumers can only use it with MacBooks that have the butterfly keyboard, which as most people know, is reportedly problematic.