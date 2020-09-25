A man from Massachusetts died of a heart attack after eating too much black liquorice. The 54-year-old construction worker was at a fast-food restaurant when he suddenly lost consciousness. According to a case study published by the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) on Wednesday, the man was rushed to a hospital after first responders tried to resuscitate him but he remained unconscious. He died in the hospital the next day.

Doctors who handled the case stated that the patient had no previous medical history of chest pains or heart problems. However, they were informed of the man's poor diet.

"He had a poor diet, consisting primarily of several packages of candy daily. Three weeks prior to his death, he had switched the type of candy he was eating," the case report says.

The patient usually ate fruit flavoured soft candy but had switched to eating black liquorice-flavoured candy.

One of the authors of the case study, Dr. Elazer R Edelman, said there have been studies linking glycyrrhizic acid - the active ingredient found in liquorice - with hypertension, low potassium levels, fatal arrhythmias, metabolic alkalosis and renal failure. The patient was diagnosed to have suffered all of the conditions.

Glycyrrhizic acid is converted to glycyrrhetinic acid after it has been consumed. This in turn inhibits the enzyme needed to convert cortisol into cortisone and eventually will lead to increased levels of cortisol in kidneys. Once the kidneys are affected, this creates a whole set of health issues in the body.

This would not be the first time black liquorice has set off warnings on the dangers of consuming the candy. The Food And Drug Association had previously released its findings stating that eating two ounces of black liquorice for 14 days can cause irregular heart rhythms in adults over the age of 40, CNN reports.

The ill side effects of glycyrrhizic acid can be reversible. However the FDA cautions that regardless of age, eating large amounts of black liquorice at any one time could prove harmful to one's health. In fact, the health authority advised to ask one's doctor if eating black liquorice can interact with certain prescribed medications.

It is best to check the ingredients of any liquorice flavoured candy as there are some safer choices of candies that have a similar taste but use anise oil instead of black liquorice.