An elderly man from Massachusetts, United States, managed to win not one, but six state lotteries and attributed the massive wins to his intuition.

Vietnam veteran Raymond Roberts has been playing the lottery for more than 20 years, but this is the first time that he has managed to win the lottery six times in one drawing.

He won a total prize of over $2 million (£1.6m) in total from five tickets. For the sixth ticket, he chose the "pay per month" option, which implies that he will also get 20 annual payments of $25,000 before taxes for at least 20 years.

The liquor store he got the tickets from will also get $5,000 for each winning ticket sold, a total of $30,000 in bonuses. Roberts, who hails from Fall River, had drawn blanks multiple times before he finally managed to win the lottery.

Read more December 22 Set For Life results out now

The winning tickets were a combination of birthdays and anniversary dates. He had played the series many times before but drew a blank every time. But this December he got lucky. He went into a Massachusetts liquor store and bought six tickets instead of one because his "intuition" told him so.

"Raymond Roberts Sr. of Fall River is the winner of six $25,000 (£21,000) a year for life prizes in the multi-state Lucky for Life game after matching the first five numbers on six tickets he purchased for the drawing that took place Wednesday, December 14," read a statement from the Massachusetts State Lottery. He plans to buy a motorcycle, among several other things that he plans to do with the money.

According to a BBC report, Massachusetts spends more on the lottery per capita than any other US state.

Meanwhile, in the UK, one incredibly lucky winner was able to take home the £45,082,941 jackpot last week. The person, whose identity is not known yet, became a millionaire overnight.

The EuroMillions lottery is played across nine European countries, with draws taking place on Tuesday and Friday evenings. Their minimum guaranteed jackpot is £17 million, which can roll over to £240 million.