The fashion industry is mourning the loss of Isak Andic, the billionaire founder of Mango, who tragically died after falling over 100 feet (30 metres) during a hiking accident near Barcelona.

The 71-year-old businessman was trekking with his son Jonathan in the Salnitre de Collbató caves on December 14, 2024, when the incident occurred, according to reports from the Daily Mail.

Rescue Efforts Could Not Save Him

Emergency responders, including helicopter and ambulance teams, were dispatched to the scene but were unable to save Andic.

He was pronounced dead at the location, which is described as a rugged and difficult-to-access area within the Montserrat mountain range.

Andic, an avid hiker who maintained a fit and active lifestyle, was spending the day with family before the tragic fall.

The Turkish-born entrepreneur was the richest man in Catalonia and ranked as the fifth wealthiest person in Spain.

His net worth was estimated at £3.56 billion ($4.5 billion), per News18.

He leaves behind three children, Judith, Sarah, and Jonathan, all of whom he shared with his ex-wife, Neus Raig Tarragó.

Jonathan Andic: Heir to the Mango Empire

Jonathan Andic, who is an executive board member at Mango, is widely regarded as the presumptive heir to his father's fashion empire.

He joined Mango in 2005 and has worked across various departments, including the design team and the company's men's line.

Despite serving as the brand's CEO for several years, Jonathan stepped down after reported financial losses under his leadership.

Isak Andic later resumed control, ensuring the company's continued growth.

Jonathan, who studied finance and communication at prestigious institutions including IESE Business School, has largely maintained a low profile regarding his personal life.

Reports suggest he is engaged to Paula Navarro, a businesswoman and influencer, who has referred to him as her fiancé on social media.

Mango's Global Success and Isak Andic's Legacy

Founded in 1984 with his brother Nahman, Mango began as a single shop in Barcelona.

Under Andic's leadership, the brand expanded to become one of the world's leading fashion retailers, known for its affordable yet stylish clothing.

Today, Mango operates nearly 2,800 stores across 120 markets and employs over 15,500 people globally.

The company achieved record-breaking sales of £2.7 billion (€3.1 billion; $3.2 billion) in 2023.

Mango also continues to expand internationally, with plans to open 65 new stores in the United States by 2025.

Andic's success in transforming Mango into a global fashion powerhouse also saw him receive the Kingdom of Spain Entrepreneurial Career Award in 2024.

Tributes Pour In

In a statement, Mango CEO Toni Ruiz paid tribute to Andic's leadership, calling him "an example for all of us."

Ruiz added, "His legacy reflects the achievements of a business project marked by success and also by his human quality. It is up to us to ensure that Mango continues to be the project Isak aspired to and of which he would feel proud."

Political leaders have also expressed their condolences. Catalan President Salvador Illa lauded Andic as a visionary entrepreneur who elevated Catalonia on the world stage.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez praised Andic's "great work and business vision," while opposition leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo acknowledged Mango as a benchmark in the global textile industry.

A Visionary Lost

Despite his immense wealth and accomplishments, Andic was known for his modest lifestyle and focus on sustainability within the fashion industry.

His passing leaves a significant void, not just for his family but for Mango and the broader business community.

As Mango moves forward, Jonathan Andic and the team face the challenge of honouring Isak's vision while ensuring the brand's continued success.

The legacy of Isak Andic—who turned a small Spanish store into an international fashion empire—will undoubtedly endure for generations to come.