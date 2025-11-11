Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is one of Congress's most active stock traders. With an estimated personal net worth of over $25.1 million (£19 million), Greene has made several profitable trades in recent years. During the April market crash triggered by US President Donald Trump's tariff announcements, she purchased dozens of stocks at bargain prices, generating significant profits in a short period.

Serving Georgia's 14th congressional district, Greene is a member of both the Oversight and Reform Committee and the Homeland Security Committee. She maintains a highly diversified investment portfolio, including stocks in tech, industrials, financials, logistics, and utilities.

Despite public calls for a ban on Congressional trading due to insider trading concerns, many lawmakers continue to buy and sell stocks regularly. According to the latest latest periodic transaction report, Greene purchased up to $50,000 (£37,966) worth of Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) shares on 6 November. This purchase comes despite the company facing lawsuits and hundreds of millions of dollars of tariff headwinds.

P&G Stock Faces Multiple Challenges

Procter & Gamble, a longstanding dividend aristocrat, is currently navigating a complex landscape. The company faces a lawsuit claiming its packaging for Kid's Crest toothpaste suggests children can use more of the product than is safe. This is one of six lawsuits filed in January against various toothpaste manufacturers.

Last Friday, US District Judge Jorge Alonso ruled that parents could attempt to prove P&G breached state consumer protection laws and owed damages for depicting a full strip of toothpaste atop a toothbrush. The parents argued, citing US health regulators, that fluoride-based toothpastes should not be used by children under six. P&G sought dismissal, asserting that the packaging instructions clearly indicated the proper amount of toothpaste to use.

In addition, P&G disclosed in its fiscal Q1 earnings that it expects a post-tax commodity cost headwind of approximately $100 million (£75.9 million) and tariffs amounting to around $400 million (£303.7 million) for fiscal 2026. The company projects a net headwind of roughly $250 million (£189.8 million) after-tax, due to higher net interest expenses and a rise in the core effective tax rate compared to last year. These impacts collectively imply a headwind of about $0.19 (£0.14) per share for fiscal 2026.

A Resilient Dividend Aristocrat

Despite these challenges, P&G remains a dividend aristocrat — part of the S&P 500 index, with a track record of increasing its dividend annually for at least 25 years. Such stocks are popular among investors seeking steady income streams. However, it's important to note that a dividend aristocrat status does not necessarily translate to higher capital appreciation.

Year-to-date, P&G's stock has declined by 13.2%, and over the past five years, it has gained only 3.7%. Nevertheless, the company continues to reward shareholders through consistent dividend growth.

In fiscal Q1, P&G's net sales increased by 3% year-over-year to $22.4 billion (£17 billion). Adjusted earnings rose by 3% to $1.99 (£1.51) per share, supported by growth in the beauty, grooming, and healthcare segments. CEO Jon Moeller credited the performance to the company's robust execution of its integrated strategy, despite geopolitical headwinds.

'We are increasing investment in innovation and demand creation to improve value for consumers and drive category growth,' Moeller said.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks and past performance doesn't indicate future returns.