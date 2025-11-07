Nancy Pelosi, one of the most influential figures in US politics and among the wealthiest members of Congress, has made a notable financial move just weeks before announcing her retirement. The House Speaker revealed she will not seek re-election at the end of her term in January 2027, concluding a decades-long career.

Countless investors have scrutinized Pelosi's stock market trades, given that her portfolio—managed by her husband, Paul, an investment banker—has surged over 800% in the past decade, pushing her net worth beyond $278 million (£211.7 million). Following her retirement announcement on Thursday, her ability to disclose and track her trades will soon end, as she plans to step back from public life.

Pelosi has long faced criticism over her stock trades, with some alleging insider trading—claims she has consistently denied, asserting she is not involved in her husband's investment decisions. She announced in a video that she will not seek re-election in January 2027, bringing her political career to a close. Once retired, she will no longer be required to disclose her trades publicly.

Recent Trade and Donation

In a recent move, following a four-month pause, Pelosi donated 382 shares of Apple to Trinity University in Washington, D.C., on 22 October. The shares were valued at a minimum of $100,000 (£76,180). This donation came just weeks before her retirement announcement, highlighting her ongoing involvement with high-profile stock trades.

Pelosi's investment portfolio remains diverse, covering sectors such as technology, financials, communications, consumer discretionary, and industrials. While her husband was actively trading for years, trading volume sharply declined in 2025 after Donald Trump's reelection as US President. In 2024, her holdings gained 54%, outperforming many global hedge funds.

Major Trades This Decade

Earlier this year, Pelosi's approximately $80,000 (£60,944) investment in AI healthcare firm Tempus AI soared over 300% within just over a month. She purchased 50 call options with a $20 (£15.2) strike price and an expiry date of 16 January 2026. Data from OptionCharts shows the contract price was around $16 (£12.1) on 14 January, when her husband bought the options. About 40 days later, the value had risen to $48.50 (£36.9), implying unrealised gains of over 300%.

In late July 2024, Pelosi sold 5,000 Microsoft shares, worth over $2 million (£1.5 million), marking her largest sale in years. The timing was shortly after the CrowdStrike security incident, which impacted millions of Windows devices. This move also helped her avoid further losses after Microsoft faced volatility following an FTC antitrust investigation launched in late November.

Earlier, in July 2024, Pelosi sold 2,000 Visa shares three months before the US Department of Justice filed a civil antitrust suit against the payments giant, alleging illegal monopolisation of the debit card market.

In June 2024, she purchased 20 Broadcom call options, with an $800 (£609) strike price and expiry in June 2025, just before Broadcom announced a 10-for-1 stock split.

Additionally, in November 2023, Pelosi bought 50 Nvidia call options at a $120 (£91.4) strike price, expiring December 2024. This purchase preceded Nvidia's 10-for-1 stock split.

Can You Copy Congressional Trades?

Copying trades of Congress members can be lucrative, but reporting delays pose challenges. Members have 45 days to report trades, with a possible 90-day extension. Some platforms, like Quiver Quantitative, attempt to address the lag by analysing when trades are disclosed and curating investment strategies accordingly.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks and past performance doesn't indicate future returns.