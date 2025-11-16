United States Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has accused President Donald Trump of fuelling a surge in threats against her, claiming his decision to label her a 'traitor' online has triggered a wave of harassment from his supporters.

The clash marks one of the most dramatic ruptures yet between Trump and a former loyal ally, and comes amid an escalating dispute over the release of Jeffrey Epstein files.

In a post on X, Greene told her followers: 'A hotbed of threats against me is being fuelled and egged on by the most powerful man in the world. The man I supported and helped get elected.' She said private security advisers had warned her about safety risks and claimed she now feels a fraction of the fear she believes Epstein's victims experienced.

'As a woman I take threats from men seriously. I now have a small understanding of the fear and pressure the women who are victims of Jeffrey Epstein and his cabal must feel,' she wrote.

According to Greene, the fallout reflects a much deeper shift inside the Republican Party, where communication norms and internal loyalty have become increasingly volatile. Once one of Trump's most steadfast defenders, she now finds herself in open conflict with the former president.

Threats Surge as Feud Escalates

Greene said she felt betrayed by Trump's sudden hostility, arguing that she voted 'overwhelmingly' for his legislative agenda. She claimed his attacks, coupled with what she described as the 'venomous nature of his radical internet trolls', have left her shocked by how quickly their relationship deteriorated. She also alleged that some of the online accounts harassing her are paid to do so.

While Greene did not list specific threats, she warned that rhetoric is increasingly crossing into real-world danger.

The dispute centres on an upcoming House vote on whether to force the release of additional Epstein-related documents. Greene suggested that Trump's behaviour is part of a broader effort to block transparency. 'It's astonishing really how hard he's fighting to stop the Epstein files from coming out that he actually goes to this level,' she wrote.

Greene insists she crossed a political line not by opposing Trump's policies, but by refusing to remain silent on the Epstein issue.

I am now being contacted by private security firms with warnings for my safety as a hot bed of threats against me are being fueled and egged on by the most powerful man in the world.

The man I supported and helped get elected.



The man I supported and helped get elected.



Aggressive rhetoric attacking me has historically… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 15, 2025

President Trump just attacked me and lied about me. I haven’t called him at all, but I did send these text messages today. Apparently this is what sent him over the edge.



The Epstein files.



And of course he’s coming after me hard to make an example to scare all the other… pic.twitter.com/EcUzaohZZs — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 15, 2025

Trump Hits Back and Withdraws Support

Trump has responded with escalating anger. In a series of posts on social media, he withdrew his endorsement of Greene and described her as a 'ranting lunatic' and 'wacky', accusing her of having shifted 'Far Left'. He also publicly branded her 'Marjorie "Traitor" Greene', signalling a clean break with the congresswoman he once praised.

The president has hinted he may endorse a primary challenger in Greene's Georgia district ahead of the 2026 midterms, suggesting her political future could now be at risk.

Epstein Files Trigger the Breaking Point

The showdown was triggered by Greene's move to join three other Republicans in supporting a discharge petition intended to force a vote on releasing Epstein files to the public.

The push represented a significant departure from Trump's position and effectively marked the collapse of their long-standing political alliance.

Greene has argued the documents must be released to ensure accountability and justice for Epstein's victims. She believes Trump's attacks are an attempt to intimidate other Republicans ahead of the vote.

Trump, meanwhile, has dismissed the renewed interest in Epstein documents as a 'hoax' created by Democrats.

What was once a strategic political partnership has unravelled into a bitter and highly public feud, with consequences for both Greene's career and the wider Republican Party.