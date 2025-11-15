Jon Voight, the 86-year-old father of Angelina Jolie, has called on Donald Trump to terminate Zohran Mamdani's recent victory in the New York City mayoral race. The American actor pleaded with the POTUS through a two-minute video that he released through his official X account (formerly Twitter).

In the clip, Voight is sitting with the American flag serving as his background. He warned that the NYC Mayor-elect poses an existential threat to the city. The actor added that Mamdani would usher in 'socialism' and destroy the city's tradition of 'wealth' and hard-earned success.

'We the people have put our trust in the President of the United States, Donald J Trump. He, and only he, can stop this horror, as this mayor, Mamdani, will try to destroy New York's wealth and turn it into a socialist crap city,' Voight said in the video. 'Let this be a warning to the people and may God bless.'

New York City pic.twitter.com/0QyTOyZJdd — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) November 14, 2025

Voight Pleaded for the President to Intervene

The actor wants to stop the installation of Mamdani, and as he sends his message to the POTUS, he uses intensely charged language. At one point, he said Mamdani will convert New York into a 'forbidden place of darkness.' He further claimed the new leader is leading the city into a rampant 'refugee shelter for the radical Muslim ideology' and repeatedly labelled the mayor as 'communist.'

Angelina Jolie's father told Trump to act now because if don't, New York will lose its identity, its businesses, and the freedoms of its citizens. He assures his audience that he is not making this plea lightly: 'We are obligated to demand our rights for our private sanctuary, our businesses, our property, that we all have worked so hard for,' Voight declared.

Who is Zohran Mamdani?

Mamdani is a 34-year-old Democratic Socialist State Assemblyman who has been elected the next mayor of New York City. He secured victory over former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who entered the race as an independent after losing the primary, and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa. Incumbent Mayor Eric Adams initially ran as an independent but eventually withdrew and supported Cuomo.

As per BBC News, Mamdani was born in Uganda to parents of Indian descent and moved to New York at the age of seven. He excelled at the Bronx High School of Science and went on to study Africana Studies at Bowdoin College. While undertaking his Africana Studies degree, Mamdani co-founded the campus chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine, signalling early on his passion for social justice.

Mamdani's multifaceted identity, Indian, African, and American, has sparked both conversation and controversy. In a 2009 Columbia University application, he listed his race as both 'Asian' and 'Black or African American,' a choice that critics have framed as strategic, though supporters say it reflects the complex realities of navigating multiple heritages in America.