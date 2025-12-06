Hollywood stars Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have once again captured international attention after reports suggested they have moved their family to London and plan a second wedding ceremony. The news has ignited curiosity because the couple is famously private, rarely appearing in public together or sharing details about their daughters, Esmeralda, 11, and Amada Lee, 9. Fans are speculating whether this marks a new chapter abroad or simply a temporary stay connected to Gosling's work, keeping entertainment audiences eager for confirmation.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Alleged London Move Captivates Fans

RadarOnline published an article claiming the couple has settled in the United Kingdom to enjoy a more private lifestyle away from Los Angeles. The story suggested the family has put down roots in London, where Mendes has reportedly begun forming friendships, a notable shift given their historically reclusive lifestyle.

While the tabloid reported a permanent move, Mendes publicly denied the claim in November, dismissing similar reports as 'wrong again' on social media. The contradiction between the two has kept the public intrigued, eager to discover whether Gosling and Mendes are truly starting a new chapter abroad or merely enjoying a working holiday together.

RadarOnline also noted that the city offers a degree of anonymity, allowing the couple to navigate daily life more freely than in Hollywood. The outlet suggested that London's lifestyle provides both security and a sense of normalcy for their family, away from the relentless media scrutiny in Los Angeles.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Work Commitments and Family Life in London

Reports indicate that one reason for the alleged move is Gosling's filming of the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter in London. RadarOnline claimed Mendes may take on a role related to Gosling's character, although no official confirmation has been made. The report also stated that the couple plans a second wedding ceremony as an intimate celebration, though this remains unverified.

In November 2025, Eva Mendes addressed the rumours by posting a story on Instagram, emphasising that the family had not moved there permanently. She noted that she was enjoying her time in London but was excited to return to California, partly to celebrate the Los Angeles Dodgers' championship victory. Major outlets, including People and NBC, confirmed that the couple's stay in London is related to Gosling's work rather than a permanent relocation.

The couple's privacy continues to fuel speculation. Gosling and Mendes rarely appear in public together, and their children have largely been kept out of the spotlight. As a result, tabloids have relied on unverified stories to satisfy readers, including claims that the couple are living in an affluent area of London and planning a second wedding ceremony.

Among the confirmed facts are that Gosling was filming the Star Wars: Starfighter movie in London, Mendes publicly denied a permanent relocation, and the ages of their children. Unverified rumours include a possible second wedding, Mendes' potential casting in a film, and the couple's alleged home in London.

The appeal of London for celebrities — including privacy, work opportunities, and a lifestyle less frenetic than that of Los Angeles — means that even brief visits by the rich and famous attract considerable attention. In the case of Gosling and Mendes, these factors contribute to endless speculation about their life together, their children, and more.