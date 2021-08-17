The history of humanity is one of evolution. As a species, our defining trait is our exceptional ability to dig deep and think outside of the box when the going gets tough and the odds are stacked against us. Our resourcefulness, tenacity, and ability to innovate are what make us human. The ability to deal with any challenge in ever-changing circumstances and not only survive, but thrive is something motorsports entrepreneur Ken Johnson and virtual reality guru Marshall Mosher share in common. Both individuals are leaders in their fields, and both are quick to acknowledge that the secret to success in changing times is reliant on how adaptive you are.

"I think it was Mike Tyson who once said, 'Everyone's got a plan until they're punched in the face,'" explained Ken Johnson, who elaborated, "I can relate to that because it basically means in life you need a plan A, B, C, D, E, F, and G in any given situation. Because when things go wrong, you've got to think on your toes and deal with what's in front of you, or life has a habit of keeping you on the ropes before eventually moving in for the killer knockout blow."

As someone who has forged an impressive career as both a social media influencer and a key player in the high-octane and adrenaline-fuelled world of motorsports, Ken Johnson is a big believer in keeping things versatile and never getting stuck in your ways. The same applies to the founder of virtual reality company Vestigo, Marshall Mosher. As a fierce advocate of limitless potential and a keen action sport poly athlete, Mosher is a big believer in constantly throwing yourself in the deep end to develop as a human being.

"Peak performance is only possible through a constant and rigorous testing of one's limitations," explained Marshall Mosher, who added, "Getting stuck in your ways and staying inside your comfort zone is the death knell of all endeavor and creativity. You'll find with individuals like myself and Ken Johnson, we have a habit, almost an addiction, of seeking out difficult situations and pitting our wits against them. It's what equips us with the skill to adapt and succeed in changing times."

And as Ken Johnson highlighted, "The world is in a constant state of change right now and you better be ready to deal with what that change throws at you!"