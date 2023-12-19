Hollywood actor Jonathan Majors has been convicted of assaulting and harassing his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

The 34-year-old actor now faces up to a year in prison after the court found him guilty of attacking his ex, a British choreographer, during an altercation in March.

According to Jabbari, Majors assaulted her in the backseat of a car during an argument over a text message from another woman on his mobile.

Jabbari said that he hit her on the back of her head and twisted her arm behind her back when she took the phone from him. The assault left her with a fractured finger, bruises, and a cut behind her ear. He was arrested soon after the incident that took place in Manhattan.

"I felt like a hard blow across my head," Jabbari testified in a trial in New York. However, Majors did not testify during the trial.

They aren’t. Men were calling him soft feminine and questioned his sexuality until Jonathan Majors beat a woman. Now, they are his biggest fans. They hate women and found a new hero in him.



The switch-up is legendary. https://t.co/F7i8u6hDYD — Ola Ojewumi (@Olas_Truth) December 18, 2023

Famous for playing Kang in the multiverse Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Majors was found guilty of two misdemeanour counts of harassment and assault against Jabbari.

"Jonathan Majors was found guilty by a Manhattan Criminal Court jury of assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree," the prosecutor's office said in a statement. The sentence will be announced on February 6.

The court has also issued a new protection order, which requires him to have no contact with Jabbari. Majors had countersued her in June, claiming that she was the aggressor, but prosecutors refused to charge her due to a lack of evidence.

His lawyer had said that Jabbari assaulted him in a jealous rage after seeing the text message in the car, which read: "Wish I was kissing you right now."

Majors has been a part of several productions, including "Creed III" and "Lovecraft Country," for which he even received an Emmy nomination, according to a BBC report.

He debuted as Kang the Conqueror in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" in 2023 and was all set to feature in more Marvel films. But the conviction has prompted Marvel and Walt Disney Corporation to part ways with him.

In addition to the setback above, US Army ads featuring Jonathan Majors, where he was the narrator of a broader media campaign aimed at the youth to start the NCAA's March Madness college basketball tournament, were pulled after his arrest.

His PR team, Lede Company, and his managers at Entertainment 360 dropped Majors from representation soon after the allegations emerged.