Mary Trump described her uncle Donald Trump's comments about Senator Jon Husted's body as 'deeply weird' during an appearance on The Rest is Politics podcast on Monday, arguing that 'his impulse control was eroding'.

Her remarks followed a campaign stop in Youngstown, Ohio, last week, where the president praised Husted's physique. Mary Trump's criticism preceded another account of Husted's appearance that her uncle delivered at a rally in Greenville, North Carolina, on Tuesday.

Podcast host Alastair Campbell introduced the subject by questioning Mary Trump about her uncle's comments. 'I just wonder where we should be on the gaydar with Donald,' Campbell queried.

'I have terrible gaydar,' Mary Trump replied, laughing, 'but what I do know is that he talks more admiringly about men physically than most straight women I know.'

Mary Trump Questions Her Uncle's Impulse Control

At the Youngstown event, Trump stated that he did not 'do this with men very often' but had 'started examining' Husted's body.

'I looked at his a**, and I looked at the whole...' Trump continued. 'And then I looked at his hands. He's got these like claws. And I got it, you are a great athlete!'

He then turned to Husted's face, linking his appearance to his ability as a football player. 'Look at that jawline, I'm telling you! I never saw that. I never studied him, and now I study him. I say, why was he such a good football player? The jawline, he's tough as hell.'

'It's very alarming,' Mary Trump stated, 'but I think it's just a sign of how his impulse control is eroding.'

She added, 'He can't help it,' followed by 'He has no filter anymore.' Although she acknowledged that he hadn't had much impulse control before, she argued that 'it's completely gone.'

The Behaviour Behind Mary Trump's Assessment

Mary Trump described what she considered 'signs of disinhibition', citing an occasion when, according to her account, Trump threw a glass of water on the floor at a rally.

She also alleged a history of homophobia and suggested his conduct might have diagnostic significance. Her comments reflected her interpretation of his public behaviour, not an established medical finding.

Mary Trump stated, 'And now he's talking about men's a**es and checking them out in front of thousands of people, and it is deeply weird, especially since he has been known since Roy Cohn was diagnosed with AIDS back in the 80s – his notorious lawyer – for being a virulent homophobe, at least when it comes to men. So your guess is as good as mine, but I think it might be diagnostic.'

Mary Trump Spoke Before Tuesday's Husted Comments

Trump returned to Husted's physique in Greenville on Tuesday, after appearing on Mary Trump's podcast.

'I'm studying his body. I've never studied a man's body before. It's not my thing,' he told the crowd. He went on to describe Husted's legs, feet and shoulders, comparing his shoulder to steel.

Husted, Ohio's former lieutenant governor, was appointed to the Senate in January 2025 to replace JD Vance when he became vice president. In November, he will face former Senator Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, in a special election to complete Vance's term. A recent CNN poll put Brown's support at 49%, compared with 43% for Husted.