Elon Musk warned technology journalist Kara Swisher on X after she appeared on The Bulwark and suggested he might have been jailed under a Kamala Harris presidency and could face renewed investigations if Democrats win control of Congress.

The exchange followed Swisher's claims that President Donald Trump's administration had weakened or disrupted agencies investigating Musk's businesses.

Democrats have signalled plans to examine his time leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and his companies' relationships with the federal government if they win control of Congress in the November midterm elections.

Kara Swisher Links Musk Scrutiny to Election Outcome

Swisher argued that Musk had benefited from the administration's treatment of agencies examining his companies.

She linked renewed scrutiny of his companies to the prospect of Democrats winning congressional control. 'Under Kamala Harris, he might be in jail right now. There were a lot of questions around different companies of his.'

Swisher then turned to the possibility of Democrats taking control of the House and Senate, arguing that Musk would have reason for concern regardless of his wealth.

'If Donald Trump loses the House and the Senate, I would worry. I'd be worried if I were him, you know, no matter how rich he is.'

She also claimed that DOGE had disrupted work by several agencies investigating Musk's companies, and predicted that those inquiries would resume.

'So they're gonna start investigating again. You think he's not on the list? He's at the top of that list.'

Those remarks expressed Swisher's expectations about possible investigations. They did not establish that Musk would face criminal charges or imprisonment, or that any particular allegation against him had been proved.

Musk Responds with Prison Warning

Musk shared a clip of Swisher discussing his potential legal troubles and responded directly to her comments. 'Live by the sword, die by the sword. Sounds like Swisher really wants to go to prison.'

In a separate post on X that day, he responded to a report about Democrats' plans to investigate him. Musk wrote that those who pick fights with him should understand that he would 'find out who is really pulling the strings and come for them, not just their puppets.'

His response addressed the prospect of investigations, but neither his posts nor Swisher's comments establish that he has committed a crime. The disagreement concerns potential future scrutiny and claims about how his government work affected oversight of his businesses.

Live by the sword, die by the sword.



Sounds like Swisher really wants to go to prison. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 21, 2026

Proposed Musk Oversight Extends to Federal Business Ties

Politico reported that House Democrats plan to investigate Musk's time leading DOGE, which oversaw efforts to reduce the size of the federal government.

Potential areas of concern include DOGE's dismantling of government agencies, conflicts of interest involving Musk's companies, and reports about Starlink's role in Ukraine.

Musk's companies, including SpaceX and Tesla, have received federal contracts or subsidies. Their dealings with the government are therefore a potential focus for the proposed congressional oversight.

The proposed investigations depend on Democrats securing control of Congress. Any future inquiry would need to examine specific allegations and evidence, including questions about whether Musk's government role affected federal oversight of his companies.