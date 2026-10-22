Patricia Krentcil, known as Tan Mom, claims US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents almost handcuffed her after she left a restaurant with friends, arguing that she believed they had singled her out because of her tanned complexion.

Speaking on her podcast Light. Tan. Up. with Tan Mom & Adam Barta, the 58-year-old viral figure recounted how federal agents intercepted her and her companions as they exited an establishment following a meal.

Krentcil asserted that the officers abruptly questioned her American citizenship and appeared prepared to restrain her, alleging that her dark sunbed skin tone prompted the confrontation before she confirmed her domestic status and averted detention.

Her claims surface amid fierce national debate over federal law enforcement tactics following Donald Trump's return to the presidency, which brought substantial budget increases and broader enforcement mandates for immigration personnel.

Although Krentcil provided no specific dates, location details, or corroborating witness statements, her account of feeling terrified at the prospect of being loaded into unmarked federal transport has resonated across social media networks, where critics and human rights groups continue to scrutinise street encounters involving American citizens.

Tan Mom Recounts an Encounter With ICE Agents

Krentcil, 58, described the alleged encounter on the Light. Tan. Up. with Tan Mom & Adam Barta podcast. The internet personality, whose nickname reflects her affection for tanning, recounted leaving a meal with her friends when officers questioned her citizenship.

'I was at a restaurant with my girlfriends and I walked out with my friends, as we were done eating, and the ICE people stopped me. They asked me, am I an American citizen and I'm, like, 'yes', you know. It blew my mind.

'Because I was so tanned, they were about to handcuff me and take me away [to] God knows where because once you get in those trucks, you don't know where you're going anymore.'

Her account does not identify the restaurant, its location or the officers involved. It provides no calendar date for the encounter or the podcast episode. It also does not explain why Krentcil was allegedly stopped. The suggestion that her complexion prompted the questioning is her interpretation of the encounter.

Citizenship Questioning Left Tan Mom Afraid

Krentcil described herself as 'scared' during the interaction and criticised Trump for 'supporting all this nonsense'. Her account focused on the possibility that she could be taken away without knowing where she would be transported.

Her allegation that agents were about to handcuff her does not establish that she was handcuffed or taken into custody.

The account describes her fear of detention, rather than reporting that she was transported in an ICE vehicle. That distinction also applies to the broader concerns about ICE outlined.

Allegations that agents have stopped or arrested people without reason do not independently establish what happened during Krentcil's encounter, or explain the officers' actions in her case.

Tan Mom Allegation Sits Alongside Wider ICE Criticism

Following the release of a report calling for abolition, Amnesty International USA executive director Nadia Daar stated, 'Masked and armed federal agents attacking people in the streets with impunity doesn't make our communities safer – it puts everyone in danger.

'ICE is fundamentally broken and cannot be fixed. For the US government to have an immigration enforcement system that complies with international human rights law and standards, ICE needs to be abolished and we need to start over'.

Daar's quoted remarks concern ICE broadly and do not address Krentcil's account. The agency has not responded to Patricia Krentcil's allegation.

Whilst human rights advocates argue that systemic reforms are overdue, federal officials maintain that mobile units operate within constitutional authority to enforce federal law.

For Krentcil, the encounter has provided fresh publicity as commentators debate whether the episode represents genuine overreach or an uncorroborated anecdote.