Decentralised cyber collective Anonymous issued an explosive warning alleging that Donald Trump, tech billionaire Elon Musk, and Russian President Vladimir Putin are steering Western society towards systematic collapse and pose a threat to democratic government, describing their activities as creating the conditions for 'democratic destruction'.

In a video message originally published in February 2025 that continues to fuel intense digital debate ahead of the 2026 midterms, the masked hacktivist movement claimed the political alliance between the American president, the Tesla founder, and the Kremlin strongman represents a coordinated threat to constitutional governance.

The group has no known leader and generally targets people it allegedly considers corrupt, dangerous, or oppressive; it hacks servers and publishes classified files to draw attention to issues worldwide.

The warning arrived alongside subsequent claims by Anonymous that its operatives executed a retaliatory cyber assault against Moscow in April 2025, allegedly exfiltrating 10 terabytes of classified intelligence concerning state assets, commercial enterprises, and foreign political connections.

Anonymous Warns About Trump, Musk And Putin

In the video, Anonymous directed its warning at all three men. 'The writing is on the f**king wall, Trump, Musk, and Putin are playing a dangerous game.'

Its criticism of Musk centred on his involvement with the US government's Department of Government Efficiency. Anonymous alleged that he was cutting public programmes while accumulating power, linking those accusations to its broader warning about democracy.

'Now add Musk, pulling the strings in the US government's so-called Department of Government Efficiency, slashing public programs while sucking up power, and we've got the perfect storm for democratic destruction,' Anonymous added. These were the group's allegations.

Project Russia at the Centre of Anonymous Claims

Anonymous connected its warning to what it called Project Russia, presenting it as a threat to Western democracies. 'This isn't paranoia, 'Project Russia', a documented plan to destabilize Western democracies.'

Anonymous also criticised Musk personally, stating, 'Musk's parade of empty promises and hollow patriotism is as transparent as it is dangerous.'

'The man is the very f***ing embodiment of everything conspiracy theorists warned us about.'

The report also describes Musk's criticism of Anonymous. He had mocked the group after it predicted that Trump would lose the 2024 presidential election, although the supplied account does not date his response.

Anonymous had separately claimed that Musk would 'dissolve and liquidate Twitter'. The report identifies Twitter as the social networking platform he renamed X after acquiring it.

Anonymous Claims Release of Russian Data

The February warning preceded a reported cyberattack targeting the Kremlin in April 2025. According to the supplied account, Anonymous released information concerning Russia's political landscape, local businesses, pro-Russian officials and Kremlin assets overseas.

The report describes information about those officials and overseas assets as previously confidential. It also says the release included details on Russian businesses, their financial activities, and affiliations.

Anonymous claimed responsibility in a post on the X account the report identified as its official account.

'In defence of Ukraine, Anonymous has released 10TB of leaked data on all businesses operating in Russia, all Kremlin assets in the West, pro-Russian officials, Donald Trump, and more,' it wrote.

However, cybersecurity auditors noted that the underlying datasets were not independently authenticated, leaving the 10-terabyte total and exact contents unverified.

Without corroborated server logs or declassified intelligence files, the group's dramatic warnings remain explosive political polemics rather than substantiated legal findings.

Neither Trump, Musk, nor the Kremlin issued official public communications addressing the hacktivist collective's accusations.