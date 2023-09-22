Jet2 has given out a travel warning for people planning to vacation in Spain later this year, including during the half term in October.

Ground handlers in Spain have announced a series of strikes taking place between September through to January and this is expected to majorly affect the Alicante airport, a key travel hub in the country. Jet2 took to its website to inform its customers about "potential congestion" at the Alicante airport. The protests are supported by the security service at Alicante airport, meaning tourists could face longer waits than usual.

"We wanted to let you know that a Ground Handling strike action is taking place on the following dates listed below. This is supported by the Security service at Alicante airport and this may mean potential congestion in security", Jet2 wrote on its website.

As per the press release from the low-budget UK airline, the strike will take place for one hour in the morning and evening, on the following dates:

September: 22 to 24, 26, 29 and 30

October: 1, 3, 6 to 15, 17, 20 to 22, 24, 27 to 29 and 31

November: 1 to 5, 7, 10 to 12, 14, 17 to 19, 21, 24 to 26 and 28

December: 1 to 10, 12, 15 to 17, 19, 22 to 31

January 2024: 1 to 14

"Please ensure you allow plenty of time to pass through the airport. All our flights are due to operate at the scheduled time of departure", added Jet2.

Considering Spain is one of the most popular destinations among travellers from the UK, this latest strike could disrupt the plans of several tourists. Moreover, the Alicante airport is one of the main airports in south-eastern Spain, serving both the southern part of the Valencian Community and the Region of Murcia.

Earlier, travellers received another warning regarding strict border checks in Spain. There have been strict passport checks between Spain and Gibraltar leading to massive delays at the border crossing.

Gibraltar accused Spanish authorities of enforcing strict security measures at the border "without warning". As a result, the British territory also introduced tight passport checks at the border.

For the past two years, Spain and the UK have been in regular negotiations, trying to reach an agreement on the movement of goods and people in and out of Gibraltar after Brexit. They agree that the border must have hard checks, but both governments wish to keep fluid movement, especially for tens of thousands of Spanish workers who enter the Rock on a daily basis.

If Spain did not scale back on the checks, Gibraltar claimed it would increase checks on Spanish workers' ID cards as they enter the territory.