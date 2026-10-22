Republican Rep. Max Miller of Ohio, a former aide to President Donald Trump, is facing mounting political pressure over abuse allegations made by his ex-wife, Emily Moreno, the daughter of Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno of Ohio.

She has accused Miller of throwing hot water on her and holding a gun to her head, while questions remain over how their young daughter sustained a fractured collarbone and a bruise that appeared to resemble a handprint. Miller denies the allegations, which have emerged amid a contentious custody dispute.

His campaign spokeswoman, Abigail Angelos, confirmed his decision to remain in the race. The controversy has added pressure to Miller's re-election campaign and given Democrats an opportunity to challenge a seat traditionally viewed as Republican.

Serious Allegations Spark Republican Backlash

Moreno has accused Miller of throwing her against a wall and scalding her with boiling water, according to legal filings and police interviews linked to their divorce. Miller was also investigated after their daughter sustained a fractured collarbone and a hand-shaped bruise, according to police records.

According to records reviewed by The Washington Post, the county child welfare agency found the allegation against Miller to be unsubstantiated. Separately, the agency recorded an 'indicated' finding of physical abuse but listed the perpetrator as unidentified. The finding did not establish who was responsible, and investigators were unable to determine how the child sustained the injury.

In August, Miller described the public allegations as deeply damaging, saying, 'I've been portrayed as an abusive husband, an abusive father, and a violent man.' Prosecutors declined to pursue criminal charges against Miller in connection with the child's injury, citing insufficient evidence, according to reports. No criminal charges were filed against him in connection with the reported incident.

Trump and GOP Leaders Raise Concerns

Trump endorsed Miller's congressional bid in February 2021, but reportedly expressed private concerns about the Ohio Republican's re-election campaign. On 4 August, CBS News reported, citing multiple US officials familiar with the matter, that some White House officials wanted Miller to withdraw and that Trump had privately expressed a similar view.

Sen. Jon Husted of Ohio, a Republican who is also up for re-election, called on Miller to resign from the House and abandon his re-election bid. According to reports, other Republican officials have also privately expressed concerns that the controversy could cost the party a House seat as it tries to maintain control of Congress. The district had been considered solidly Republican before the allegations became a prominent campaign issue.

The House Ethics Committee announced a review of allegations that Miller may have engaged in domestic violence and abuse or illegal drug use. The committee stressed that the existence of an investigation does not itself indicate that any violation of House rules or other applicable standards of conduct occurred.

Miller Defends Himself in Campaign Ad

Miller has continued campaigning while denying the allegations. In mid-October, he released a television advertisement framing the dispute as a painful family matter that had been politicised. 'Too many of us know the pain of divorce. It's messy and complicated,' he says in the ad, before arguing that his family's heartbreak has been dragged onto television 'because, well, that's politics.'

As the camera pans across hand-drawn Father's Day cards, Miller maintains that the allegations against him are false.

Democratic Challenger Sees an Opening

Miller will face Democrat Brian Poindexter, a union ironworker, in November. Poindexter is seeking to gain support amid the controversy in a district that has traditionally favoured Republicans.

For Miller, the election is now a test of whether his political standing and continued support from some Republicans can withstand allegations that have drawn national attention. The accusations, however, continue to complicate his campaign as voters weigh the competing claims and the unresolved questions surrounding the family dispute.