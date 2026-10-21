President Donald Trump accused Democratic Senate candidate Adam Hamilton of 'openly mocking Jesus' at a campaign rally in Park City, Kansas, on Monday, 19 October 2026, as Republicans intensified attacks on the United Methodist pastor over transgender issues and his church's sponsorship of Kansas City PrideFest. Trump did not cite any sermon, statement or other example to support his accusation about Jesus.

Hamilton is challenging Republican Senator Roger Marshall in Kansas. He founded the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, where he serves as senior pastor.

The church's sponsorship of Kansas City PrideFest has become a campaign issue, drawing attention to Hamilton's religious and political positions.

Trump Targets Hamilton Over Transgender Ideology and Church Spending

Trump accused Hamilton of using church resources to support activities the president described as contrary to Christianity.

'Adam Hamilton used church dollars to fund anti-religious transgender activity,' Trump said, according to the rally transcript.

He also accused Hamilton of spending church money on 'transgender crap' before repeating his allegation that the pastor mocked Jesus.

Trump made the accusation against Hamilton, a United Methodist pastor, without identifying a sermon, statement or other example supporting it.

The president further claimed Hamilton promoted a document listing 125 different genders. The Daily Signal reported that it could not identify such a document.

Hamilton's statements during an October debate provided additional context for his position. He said he believed there were 'two biological genders' while acknowledging that people might identify differently.

Hamilton also said he opposed men competing in women's sports. Those remarks provide a more specific account of his views than Trump's broader criticism.

Trump additionally referenced James Talarico, the Democratic Senate nominee in Texas, whose Christian messaging has attracted political attention.

Dispute Over Race, Repentance and Hamilton's Sermons

Trump also claimed Hamilton believed America was systemically racist and had said white Americans must repent.

'Repent all of you white people,' Trump said mockingly, prompting laughter from the audience.

However, the available sermon material does not establish that Hamilton explicitly demanded repentance from all white Americans.

In a June 2020 sermon, Hamilton discussed the privileges he believed he enjoyed because he was white.

'Before I can do anything to help anyone else, I have to have a conversion, I have to repent,' Hamilton said.

His remarks concerned his own responsibilities rather than an explicit instruction directed at every white American.

That distinction is important because Trump's accusation presented Hamilton's comments as a broader demand.

Hamilton Campaign Highlights Church's Community Work

Hamilton's campaign responded by emphasising the congregation's community work and political diversity.

Campaign spokesman Tyson Brody said that Hamilton had built a church bringing together Republicans, Democrats and independents.

Brody said the congregation fed more than 45,000 people and distributed 60,000 books to children in need last year.

The church separately defended its mission, stating, 'Our goal has always been to share Christ's love with everyone.'

Marshall's campaign directed The Daily Signal to a website criticising Hamilton. The website highlighted the church's appearance among Kansas City PrideFest's 2025 sponsors.

Hamilton previously defended the sponsorship, saying it reflected the church's belief that everyone deserves dignity, respect and belonging.

In a September statement, Hamilton denied personally taking church money for the sponsorship. He expressed pride in its community ministry and said he had not known about the festival's drag queen storytime until a political advertisement mentioned it.

The disagreement also reflects divisions within the United Methodist Church. In 2024, the denomination voted to lift its ban on LGBTQ+ clergy ordination after many conservative congregations had departed.

Hamilton had previously defended a drag queen preacher in a 2022 sermon, suggesting the performer might reach people outside his ministry.

Republican National Committee spokesman Zach Kraft also criticised Hamilton's social positions, calling him a 'crazy liberal maniac' in comments.

The criticism follows growing attention towards Hamilton and Talarico, whose campaigns have highlighted the Religious Left's efforts to connect Christianity with progressive politics.