Red Bull racing advisor Helmut Marko made some shocking revelations about the future of reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen. According to the Austrian, the Dutch ace may quit the sport "sooner than we all think."

The 24-year-old won his first F1 Drivers World Championship title in 2021 after a gruelling year-long battle with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. The 2022 campaign started out in similar circumstances, with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc taking an early lead. However, Red Bull quickly sorted out their reliability problems, and Ferrari, while maintaining pace, had their fair share of reliability issues and strategy bust-ups.

The Italian team shot themselves in the foot on more than one occasion, while Red Bull managed to back up Verstappen's skill with constantly improving machinery and brilliant strategy calls. What many thought was going to be a tight battle in 2022 has evolved into sheer dominance for Verstappen.

Following his victory at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza on Sunday, Verstappen now holds a commanding 116-point lead over Leclerc. While he hasn't clinched the title mathematically just yet, it would take a series of unlikely circumstances for anyone to snatch the trophy away form him.

If he wins the title this year, Verstappen could become the youngest double world champion, besting Hamilton who won his second title at 29.

In light of the Flying Dutchman's success, Marko told Sport1 that he is unlikely to have a long career like Hamilton, Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen.

"We want to win more titles together. But I doubt if we will see Max drive until he has broken all records," he said, comparing Verstappen to Hamilton, who has already managed to equal Michael Schumacher's record of seven world titles.

Marko explained that his opinion is based on Verstappen's personality. "He could make it, but he's also the type of person who packs his things and leaves when he no longer feels like it."

Verstappen entered F1 as a teenager, and at 24 years old, he is already a veteran of the sport. "No matter how much you offer him, he won't stay. And that could happen sooner than we all think," added Marko.

For now, Verstappen is not showing any signs of quitting. He fought a tight battle for his maiden championship title last season, and he is enjoying a more relaxed season this year. However, he also knows that his opponents are doing their best to put up a better fight. It remains to be seen if Marko's words hold true in the coming years.