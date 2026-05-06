According to Ponemon Institute research, every minute of downtime can cost $8,851, and every inefficient cooling system or lack of maintenance can waste 20% of your energy budget (Uptime Institute). Therefore, is it really worth the cost to reduce the budget for your data center? You need to consider that a premium data center is a concrete investment for your business. It's not an expense, it's an investment in reliability, efficiency and peace of mind. Let's explore the advantages of choosing the right data center solution for your business to avoid hidden costs and business-stopper incidents.

Downtime: The almost $9000 per-minute mistake

Unplanned outages destroy productivity and budgets. As the 2016 Ponemon Institute's research states that a single minute of downtime can cost $8,851, this brings the cost for an hour up to half a million dollars. The culprits? Aging equipment, reactive maintenance, and poor redundancy. To stay up-to-date and always choose the best data storage system, consult Legrand's data center solutions. Cut costs, not corners.

How to avoid it:

24/7 monitoring with a real-time alert system.

Predictive maintenance using IoT sensors, data analytics and professional consultant.

Redundant systems to eliminate every single point of failure.

[Pro tip]

Predictive maintenance reduces unplanned downtime and can save thousands, even millions each year.

Energy inefficiency, the silent budget drain

While outages are becoming less frequent and severe, power failure remains the leading cause of network and IT outages, adding 23% more impactful incidents, according to Uptime Institute's 2025 research paper. This factual situation reflects the shift toward colocation, cloud and poor third-party services. Moreover, this can introduce new risks like misconfigurations and change management errors.

Meanwhile, AI demand strains existing infrastructure. So human error, especially procedure non-compliance, now causes 40% of major outages, up 10% from 2024. Training and real-time operational support are critical to mitigating these risks.

How to prevent it:

Prioritise high-performance cooling solutions. Choose a data center company with excellent knowledge of high-end equipment tailored to business needs.

Smart energy management to balance performance and consumption. Opt for data centers managed by teams working to improve performance and energy costs according to your business activity.

Heat reuse initiatives to transform waste into savings. Work with a data center committed to environmental and economic responsibility to avoid increasing energy costs and your budget.

[Pro Tip]

While improving documentation on daily uses, risks and incidents is important, greater attention to IT staff training and real-time operational support from a reliable partner can reduce the risk of data access disruptions more effectively.

Compliance Gaps: The Legal Time Bomb

Non-compliance isn't just risky, it's a direct hit to your bottom line. Within a company, it's essential to choose IT tools that comply with all current and future regulations. Being proactive in your information monitoring is one of the services offered by the best data center companies. Don't leave your IT teams without guidance managing all compliance issues. Get support from qualified professionals.

Non-compliance with data center standards exposes businesses to severe financial, legal and reputational risks. Failing to apply GDPR, ISO 27001 or energy directives can trigger high fines and could be a business killer. Poor data protection increases the risk of breaches, leading to costly legal proceedings and inevitably a loss of customers due to a tarnished reputation. Additionally, non-compliant operations face supply chain disruptions and investor distrust, harming long-term growth. Without a real data center solution, businesses risk operational inefficiencies, lost revenue, and damaged credibility, all avoidable with premium, compliant infrastructure.

[Pro Tip]

A mistake regarding the compliance of your storage solution will always cost you more than immediately investing in a reliable solution and partner.

How to stay compliant:

Certified solutions (ISO 27001, TIER III/IV). Choose a trusted partner who already complies with current standards and constantly monitors these issues. Be proactive in your installation. Always choose premium solutions rather than cutting corners.

Full audit for inspections and transparency. Conduct regular audits of your solutions with your partner to verify the installation's compliance. This can also become a marketing tool for your clients and target audience.

Built-in compliance from the design phase. Ideally, it's best to plan for data storage solutions that comply with current and future regulations from the beginning. It's better to be overly cautious than to have to intervene on existing systems later.

Downtime, inefficiency and compliance gaps aren't just risks for your business. They are real hidden costs that drain profit. Choosing a premium data center solution eliminates waste, reduces risks and makes your infrastructure future-proof. Work with a quality partner, and effectively secure your most important data.