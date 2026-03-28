In a 'Celebration of Agriculture' event at the White House on 28 March, President Donald Trump told hundreds of farmers, ranchers and agricultural leaders gathered on the South Lawn that the cost of staple goods such as cheese, butter, potatoes and fruit is now lower than when he first took office. The remark was delivered as evidence of economic success and relief for American households.

Within hours, the statement triggered a surge of online fact-checking, with economists, journalists and data analysts challenging its accuracy. The claim has since become a focal point in a broader debate about inflation, public trust and political messaging.

Trump: "The cost of cheese, butter, potatoes, and fruit, many many other products, is lower today than when I took office.”



Fact check: false pic.twitter.com/tl9F3S2PfE — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 28, 2026

What Trump Said — and What the Data Shows

The picture painted by official figures is more complex than Trump's remarks suggested. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' February 2026 Consumer Price Index data, butter prices are down 7.6% year-on-year, cheese is down 1.1%, and potatoes fell 2.2%, appearing to support some of Trump's specific claims. However, the US Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service recorded overall food prices in February 2026 as 3.1% higher than in February 2025. Beef prices surged 16.4% over the same period, while coffee rose 19.8%, lettuce 7.3% and frozen fish 8.6%.

Gbenga Ajilore, chief economist at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, said that while specific items may see short-term price drops due to supply shifts or market conditions, affordability for households had not improved overall. 'Prices overall are still going back up,' he said, adding that tariffs were also contributing to upward pressure on costs. PolitiFact, which reviewed a comparable Trump claim from a Cabinet meeting in August 2025, concluded that while some grocery items had fallen in price, many had seen increases, rating the overall claim as misleading about the food price environment.

Farmers and Consumers Push Back

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The reaction from farmers and consumers has been mixed but often sceptical. Many farmers, who deal directly with production costs, note that expenses such as fuel, fertiliser and labour have continued to rise, influencing the price of goods reaching the market. Consumers, meanwhile, continue to feel the pressure at supermarkets, and for many households the weekly shop remains difficult to reconcile with claims of broadly lower prices.

This disconnect has fuelled the online fact-checking trend, as individuals increasingly seek verification of political statements that directly affect their livelihoods.

How the Fact-Check Spread Online

The rapid response to President Trump's remarks reflects a broader shift in how political claims are scrutinised. Social media platforms now act as immediate arenas for verification, with the original clip of Trump's address circulating widely within hours of the White House event and drawing responses from economists, journalists and data analysts in near real time.

This is not the first time Trump's food price claims have drawn scrutiny. PolitiFact reviewed a comparable claim in August 2025, and CNN fact-checked a similar assertion in October 2025, both finding the broader framing misleading.

The Gap Between the Message and the Numbers

Trump's remarks appear to align with a broader strategy of emphasising economic achievements, targeting food prices as a concern that resonates across political lines. Ajilore cautioned that highlighting select items which have fallen while omitting the broader upward trend risks misrepresenting the overall picture — and that tariff pressures are likely to keep food prices elevated in the months ahead.