By 2028, around $124 trillion in wealth is expected to flow from older to younger generations, according to the 2024 Cerulli Report.

GenX stands to receive the highest amount over the next 10 years, while millennials will inherit the most of any generation in the next 20 years. It is estimated that $62 trillion of the total wealth transfer is expected to occur in high-net-worth or ultra-high-net-worth households, which surprisingly represent only 2% of all households. Market growth is also a factor boosting the potential value of inheritances.

Financial expert Dave Ramsey had recently said on 'The Ramsey Show' that if you want to create and preserve generational wealth, be it through inheritance or your hard work, it is crucial to have high integrity.

'If you want to become a wealthy person that changes your family tree where your children have a different life than you had, the key is to become a person of high integrity,' Ramsey had stated.

'Quit doing crap under the table. Cars with no titles. Quit looking for a shortcut on everything,' he highlighted, adding that one must do the right thing, show up for work, put in the hours, which will compel people to notice because 'that alone is unusual.'

Americans Unsure About Where to Seek Financial Advice

With so many options to seek financial advice today, be it robo-advisors or fiduciary financial advisors, US households are perplexed about the best option for them. Americans, led by millennials and GenZers, believe they are getting poor financial advice after a windfall, which could lead to loss of money and prove to be a setback to life goals, like buying a house or starting a business.

Tax Implications of Wealth Transfer

When creating wealth or inheriting assets, taxes become an important aspect. Transfer tax rules limit how much wealth you can give to others without triggering a gift or estate transfer tax.

For instance, the lifetime gift exemption allows you to give away $15 million per individual and $30 million per married couple in 2026 without any taxes. If you don't want to use up the lifetime gift exemption quickly, you may use the annual exclusion exemption to transfer up to $19,000 to a person in a tax year before using your lifetime gift tax exemption. For 2026, the annual exclusion stood at $38,000 for married couples.

Payments of qualified education and medical expenses on behalf of someone could be exempt from being treated as taxable gifts. It also means they would not lower your gift tax exemption or annual exclusion.

Trusts are also leveraged by wealthy people for tax savings, ease of asset transfer, and protection against creditors, along with greater flexibility and control over the assets. Overall, the intergenerational shift in assets will impact both giving and receiving generations differently, making it essential to be prepared in advance.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks and past performance doesn't indicate future returns.