Meta layoffs linked to its artificial intelligence spending will begin on 20 May across the US tech giant's global operations, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg told staff at an internal town hall on Thursday, while refusing to rule out further cuts as the cost of building advanced AI systems rises.

The news came after Meta, the owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, confirmed it would shed roughly 8,000 roles, around 10% of its workforce, in what is effectively a fresh round of restructuring. The company has been aggressively reorienting itself around AI for more than a year, promising investors that heavy up-front spending on compute infrastructure will eventually pay off in new products and advertising tools.

Meta had already slashed 11,000 jobs in November 2022 and a further 10,000 in 2023, moves Zuckerberg at the time described as a 'year of efficiency.' According to its most recent filing, the company employed just under 79,000 people as of 31 December, so the latest Meta layoffs mark another sharp contraction for a business that once hired at Silicon Valley's most extravagant pace.

Meta Layoffs Framed as Trade-Off for AI Ambitions

At the town hall, Zuckerberg cast the cuts as the price of keeping up in the AI arms race. Employees, who dialled in from across Meta's global offices, were told that the company's budget now turns on a stark choice.

'We basically have two major cost centres in the company: compute infrastructure and people-oriented things,' he said, according to remarks reported by Reuters. In other words, money is either spent on the vast data centres and specialised chips required to train large AI models, or on salaries, perks and headcount.

'If we're investing more in one area to serve our community, then that means we have less capital to allocate to the other,' he added. 'So that means we do need to take down the size of the company somewhat.'

It is a blunt calculation, and one that does not land easily inside a firm still recovering from previous cuts. Internal message boards, Reuters reported, have filled with criticism and anxiety in recent days, as staff try to work out which teams will be hit and whether their roles can be justified in an AI-first world.

Zuckerberg was at pains to insist that the Meta layoffs were not, in themselves, a punishment for failing to embrace automation. He said the cuts were not driven by the company's push to become what he has called 'AI-native,' nor by its efforts to build autonomous AI agents.

'Getting everyone internally to use AI tools and getting to do the work more efficiently is not the thing that's driving layoffs,' he told employees.

That reassurance may ring a little hollow for workers who have just watched the company pour billions into AI research while simultaneously shrinking the payroll. But it does underline how deeply Meta has tied its future narrative to AI, and how little room for manoeuvre that leaves elsewhere.

Growing AI Costs and an Uncertain Headcount

For all the carefully prepared lines, there was one area where Zuckerberg was notably candid. He did not pretend to have a settled plan for how far Meta layoffs might ultimately go.

'We'll see how all this stuff trends,' he said, suggesting that future job cuts would depend on how AI spending, revenues and usage develop over time. He added that the company would 'be able to share more soon,' but then acknowledged the limits of his own foresight.

'I wish that I can tell you that I have a crystal ball plan for the next, like, three years of how all this stuff is going to play out,' he said. 'I don't. I don't think anyone does.'

That uncertainty has been echoed by Meta's finance chief Susan Li. On a recent earnings call, Li told investors that the company could not yet say what its long-term headcount should look like, precisely because AI capabilities were evolving so rapidly.

'We don't really know what the optimal size of the company will be in the future,' she said, in comments Meta pointed to when asked for further explanation about the latest cuts.

Read more Smoking Gun Memo Rocks OpenAI Trial as Elon Musk Faces 'Painful' Grilling in $150B Fight for Control Smoking Gun Memo Rocks OpenAI Trial as Elon Musk Faces 'Painful' Grilling in $150B Fight for Control

Overlaying all of this is another development that has unsettled staff. The company has begun tracking employee activity across its internal systems, monitoring clicks, shortcuts and how workers move through apps. Officially, this data is being used to train Meta's own AI systems. Unofficially, some employees worry it could become another tool to measure productivity in an era of relentless cost-cutting.

None of the internal criticisms reported so far have prompted Meta to change course. From the outside, the pattern is clear enough: a company betting that the only way to survive the AI transition is to spend heavily on machines, even if that means fewer humans on the payroll and more uncertainty for those who remain. Inside, though, the calculation is likely to feel far less abstract.