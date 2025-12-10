The TikTok brainrot trend '6-7' has spilled from screens into real life. Teenagers chanting the meme has caused chaos inside In-N-Out restaurants.

The fast-food chain has now taken action. Item number '67' has been officially removed from its menu due to the commotion caused by teens crowding the restaurant and cheering the meme.

In-N-Out Remove Item '67'

Over the past few months, the '6-7' viral meme has exploded online. Children and teenagers chant it endlessly, while older audiences joke that anyone over 15 might not have any idea what '6-7' means or why they're saying it.

However, what started as a harmless trend has now affected the West Coast fast-food chain In-N-Out, which has officially removed the number '67' from its ordering system, as reported by People.

Videos circulating online show teens hopping on the trend — hordes of them crowding into In-N-Out. They order number 67, wait patiently, and once the number is called, scream and cheer, bursting into a hysterical '6-7' chant with the matching arm swing.

Such videos have garnered millions of views and interactions on TikTok alone. A video posted by TikTok user ardenfartden back in October, showing teens gathered in an In-N-Out restaurant, has now reached 22.2 million views.

Another video, published by TikTok user epic38603, has amassed 31.2 million views, also showing hordes of teenagers in the fast-food chain, waiting patiently and cheering hysterically once the number is called.

An In-N-Out employee later confirmed the removal of number 67 from the menu: 'We have taken 67 out of our system, so whenever we're taking orders, it goes 66, 68', confirming that they are now skipping the number 67.

'6-7' Trend Meaning

According to Dictionary.com, the term is considered brainrot slang and is pronounced 'six-seven'. The trend traces back to Doot Doot (6 7), a 2024 track by Philadelphia rapper Lord Skrilla, which repeats 'six-seven' in reference to the artist's connection to 67th Street.

The phrase later gained traction on TikTok after a viral clip showed a boy — now dubbed the '67 Kid' — shouting '67' at a youth basketball game.

Around the same time, videos pairing the song with basketball footage began circulating, helped along by references to NBA player LaMelo Ball, who stands 6ft 7in. Overtime Elite player Taylen 'TK' Kinney further fuelled the meme, spreading it widely among young audiences.

Despite countless explanations, spanning articles and videos online about the meaning of the '6-7' meme trend, many admit that they still don't get it. The ultimate explanation is simple: it's a meme, and it's funny.

'6-7' Crowned Word Of The Year

Dictionary.com has crowned '6-7' as its 2025 Word of the Year, beating contenders such as aura farming, tradwife, tariff, Gen Z stare, and many more.

They explained that '6-7' was chosen because searches for the meme saw a dramatic rise beginning in summer 2025, increasing more than sixfold in June 2025 with no sign of slowing down.

According to the site, their lexicographers analysed a large amount of data — including newsworthy headlines, social media trends, search engine results, and other cultural markers — to identify words that shaped conversations both online and in the real world. By those measures, '6-7' emerged as the clear winner.