New Year's Day has a way of arriving with two competing truths: a fresh calendar and a very tired household. Some people wake up ready for a brisk walk and a tidy reset, while others are simply looking for coffee that tastes like comfort and food that does not require washing up. If you're in the second group, you are hardly alone.

The question is whether the familiar chains are actually open on 1 January 2026. The short answer is yes, many are, but hours can change by location, and some brands openly leave holiday schedules up to individual restaurants. The key advice is to check your local branch's hours online or via their app before heading out.

Caffeinated Starts: Coffee Chains Welcoming Early Risers

For those who cannot function without their morning brew, there is good news. Major coffee shops are largely operating, though timings may shift slightly to accommodate the holiday pace.

Starbucks

If a latte is your preferred wake-up call, you can likely rely on the green siren. However, the company emphasises that there are no blanket operating hours for the holiday. As stated on their website, the brand noted, 'Starbucks does not have fixed operating hours for all locations; each branch follows its own schedule based on location, customer demand, and other factors. Some locations open as early as 5 a.m., while others start at 7 a.m.' It is best to check your local app before heading out.

Dunkin' Donuts and Caribou Coffee

According to News Press, Dunkin' Donuts is expected to keep its doors open on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, perfect for grabbing a box of donuts for the family. Meanwhile, Caribou Coffee will likely operate on a reduced schedule. For example, the branch at 4745 Cedar Avenue South in Minneapolis is set to open at 5:30 a.m. and close by 6 p.m., offering a window for early birds but closing before dinner. Peet's Coffee is also expected to remain open.

Burger Favourites: Grilling Schedules for the Holiday

When only a burger will do, most major chains are ready to serve, though some are modifying their shifts.

McDonald's and Burger King

The golden arches of McDonald's are typically illuminated on New Year's Day, though individual franchise owners may adjust their hours. Similarly, Burger King locations vary significantly. While many restaurants generally operate between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., the holiday can change things. A check of the store locator shows the Burger King on 6th Avenue in Los Angeles operating from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., suggesting a slightly later start than usual.

In-N-Out and Arby's

West Coast favourite In-N-Out maintains its reputation for late-night availability, with regular timings between 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 a.m., though some shops may close three hours early. Arby's is also expected to welcome diners, typically shifting hours to open between 10:00 a.m. and 8 p.m. Wendy's and White Castle are also on the list of fast food joints expected to remain open.

Chicken, Pizza, and Bowls: Comfort Food Availability

Chick-fil-A and KFC

Because New Year's Day 2026 does not fall on a Sunday, Chick-fil-A will be open for business. However, they advise customers to verify adjusted timings with local restaurants. KFC will also be serving its famous fried chicken with adjusted hours. People reported that customers could even enjoy a buy-one-get-one offer on 8-piece buckets on New Year's Eve, leading into the holiday.

Chipotle, Domino's, and Boston Market

For those craving a burrito bowl, Chipotle locations are scheduled to open a bit later, operating from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. This noon start is ideal for late sleepers. Pizza lovers can turn to Domino's, where most stores are open, though some may choose to close early. Boston Market will also be available for rotisserie meals, with specific hours varying by store.

Sit-Down Dining: Casual Restaurants for Family Meals

Applebee's and IHOP

If you prefer table service, Applebee's is planning to operate, with typical holiday hours listed as 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. For breakfast lovers, IHOP confirmed their availability via Instagram, stating, 'We're open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day. *Hours may vary by location.'