As culinary experiences have transformed into memorable artistic events, Justin Connor, the founder of Camp, an immersive culinary experience that pairs exceptional culinary talent with digital and live artistry, leads the way. With a love for creating immersive food events, Justin connects top chefs, innovative artistry, and exceptional guest experiences. Camp is not just about dining; it's about reimagining how we experience food.

In this Q&A, Justin discusses his vision for Camp, what motivates his unique business, and his goals to inspire people around the world through food.

Q: Can you share your vision for Camp with us? What inspired you to start the business?

Camp is the culmination of everything I have built and lived since starting my first business as an undergraduate at Georgetown University. Personally, I am obsessed with organising events that leave an impression on the attendees—whether friends or guests. Having not travelled until late in my teens, I became committed to exploring new places and cultures. Inspired by my stepfather, I've always cherished the time spent thinking about food.

Professionally, I have built a career on creating incredible customer experiences by doing the boring stuff well. Whether it was memorable experiences at The Noble Vine or seamless ones at Domaine, these ingredients led me to a place that many of my friends now tell me was inevitable: creating immersive experiences with insanely creative chefs.

Q: How do you secure all these amazing chefs to participate?

Over the last two decades, I have built relationships with hundreds of chefs in dozens of cities across the globe through hosting an annual philanthropic dinner at the world's best restaurant. More importantly, chefs are generally curious people who are early adopters of new, cool experiences.

Q: What makes these experiences distinctive and "once in a lifetime?"

We bring together incredible chefs, world-class artists, and custom content to ensure that each experience is unique. Moreover, we focus entirely on the guest experience rather than press or accolades, so our dinners tend to be special. For instance, Chef Rasmus Munk flew his entire team from Copenhagen to Las Vegas—with 1,000 freeze-dried butterflies—for our inaugural dinner. We can only dream about what's next.

Q: Chefs have become modern rock stars. Why do you think society has a different appreciation for chefs and the unique culinary experiences they provide?

Our world is full of on-screen creators, but chefs are creators both on and off-screen—their canvas is all five senses. Food is one of the most consistent parts of life, but it can also be art. The best chefs sustain us while inspiring us. It's this ability to create sensorial art in real time that makes chefs rock stars.

Q: What is your vision for scaling the business? Where do you see this going in five years?

We aspire to inspire 1 billion people to think about food, which will help us make better choices as individuals and communities. Partnering with a media outlet to build the biggest culinary brand is part of our five-year roadmap, as this will empower us to become a megaphone for the best culinary thinkers and creators. Finally, we aspire to give back, working with our chef partners to support their communities.

Q: Food tourism is a multi-billion-dollar business. How do you see Camp tapping into that market?

Camp is unique in that we can pop up anywhere. Part of our ethos of creating the world's most unique culinary experiences means we expect people to travel for them.

Q: Do you intend to bring Camp to foodies worldwide, or will this be a US-focused endeavour?

Absolutely. Camp is about creating new and different culinary experiences, which means international.

Q: Do you believe that business and pleasure can mix, or do you maintain an impermeable membrane between them?

Business is (mostly) a pleasure when you do what you love. I separate the two with distinct rules. For example, in my free time, I go phoneless. In business time, I go drinkless. Other than that, I find myself enjoying planning and executing experiences, whether at work or for fun.

Q: Finally, do you have a chef or restaurant left on your bucket list?

There are too many restaurants on my bucket list. More people than ever are thinking about food, which means more opportunities for passionate chefs to open their dream restaurants.

As Justin Connor continues expanding Camp's horizons, he remains committed to curating transformative dining experiences beyond mere meals. His vision of combining artistry, culinary excellence, and unmatched customer experiences is set to reshape the global food landscape.

Whether through unique pop-up events in different corners of the world or inspiring a broader audience to think more deeply about food, Justin's mission is clear: to make dining an extraordinary, unforgettable adventure.