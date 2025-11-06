KFC has just rolled out its vibrant, retro-themed drinks bar, but a surprising omission from its menu is already sparking conversation. When you think of a 'bar' with neon lights and vinyl accents, certain beverages come to mind. Yet, the fast-food giant is taking a gamble by leaving one particular category off its new menu entirely.

Just when fans were getting over the Stranger Things Burger, KFC has unveiled another first for the brand in the UK. The fried chicken chain has launched an innovative new restaurant concept on Lord Street in Liverpool, featuring an entire upstairs floor dedicated exclusively to beverages called KWENCH.

What's On The 'Thirst-Quenching' KWENCH Menu?

Designed to be 'thirst-quenching and craveable', the new spot serves everything from indulgent shakes to iced coffees and vibrant fruit refreshers. The bold and colourful interior makes it a prime location to relax with friends, even if you aren't grabbing a Zinger Double Down from downstairs.

The menu features a Caramel Krunch Shake, a Chocolate Krunch Shake, and a Coconut Mango Shake. For coffee lovers, there are Iced Koffee Krunch options in Iced Caramel, Iced Mocha, and Iced Latte flavours. If you're seeking something more refreshing, you can try a sparkling raspberry, a hot honey mango lemonade, or the brightly coloured Cherry Poppin' and Watermelon Poppin' Refreshers.

The One Controversial Item Missing From This KFC Bar

Despite being styled as a bar, KWENCH does not serve any alcoholic beverages, so you won't be able to pop in for a tipple. The decision is a strategic one, aimed directly at the wants and needs of its target demographic, Gen Z.

KFC claims this younger generation highly values drink choices when deciding where to eat. The brand was first teased in January, with Dhiren Karnani, strategy and innovation director at KFC UK & Ireland, explaining the vision. 'Kwench by KFC [is] a freshly prepared drinks range designed to cater to every craving, from refreshing pick-me-ups to indulgent shakes', he said. 'Packed with craveable, visually stunning flavours, this launch is set to solidify KFC as the ultimate destination for Gen Z'.

KFC’s new Kwench bar debuting in the UK is all bubble tea, milkshakes, and “poppin’ refreshers.”



Everyone’s a drink brand now. https://t.co/b8ICzVVeS3 pic.twitter.com/ZmivtBYN4O — Kat Bites (@DiningbitesKat) November 4, 2025

Can KFC Succeed Where McDonald's Failed?

This venture into a drinks-focused spin-off is a bold move, especially considering the recent failure of a similar concept from its biggest rival. McDonald's launched its CosMc's restaurants in the US with a comparable intention of rivalling beverage giants like Starbucks.

The CosMc's menu featured tempting drinks like the Churro Frappe, Sour Cherry Energy Burst, and S'mores Cold Brew, alongside niche food items. However, after its 2023 debut, McDonald's announced it would close all CosMc's sites by June 2025. It is a bold move for KFC to enter a space where its competitor struggled, leaving many to wonder if KWENCH will have the staying power that CosMc's lacked.