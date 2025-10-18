A video showing a woman arriving at JFK International Airport in Queens, New York, has spread like wildfire across social media platforms around the world. It surfaced just this week but already racked up millions of views on Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and TikTok.

The clip quickly went viral due to its bizarre content. It allegedly shows a woman arriving at New York's JFK Airport from Tokyo, Japan, only to shock immigration officers as she presented a passport with a stamp from a country called Torenza.

Torenza Passport Generated All Kinds of Outlandish Theories

The incident sparked a wave of online theories. While some viewers were convinced it was evidence of a parallel universe glitch, others quickly labeled it a hoax. In today's digital age, many have also voiced concerns about the growing spread of AI-generated misinformation that fuels such viral stories.

Experts warn that the rapid advancement and availability AI manipulation tools is making it increasingly difficult to spot what is real and what is fake. However, after a number of fact-checking organizations have determined that the story is false and the video is fake.

Uncovering the Truth: Proof the Viral Story is a Hoax

Upon closer inspection, digital forensics experts concluded the viral Torenza Passport Woman video was nothing but a big fraud. Experts cited several indicators supporting their conclusion, including AI-related inconsistencies such as unnatural facial movements, odd lighting, and blurred text on the alleged passport.

These things strongly suggested that the footage had been digitally manipulated and was not captured in a real-world setting. Morever, analysts also found that some background elements like uniforms and airport signs did not match the actual design of JFK International Airport. Most importantly, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection has not released any statement confirming such an event occurred.

Urban Legend Parallels and Why People Still Believe These Myths

AFP Fact-Check reported that the Torenza tale is definitely inspired by myths. One prominent antecedent is the urban legend of the 'Man from Taured.' It is an old urban legend that tells the story of a traveler who arrived in Tokyo holding a passport from an unknown country that does not really exist. The story stated the tourist later disappeared just like the woman in the viral clip.

There are several reasons why people still believe the Torenza hoax and parallel theories in the digital age. Humans are naturally curious and drawn to mystery, so when a story emerges about a traveler from a country no one's ever heard of, people can't help but search for answers.

When faced with the unknown, people rarely dismiss it outright. They search for patterns, linking the strange to what they already understand. The idea of parallel universes offers comfort — a way to explain the impossible — while keeping the door open to mystery and wonder about the world we live in.

People keep believing in parallel universe myths because deep down, we all want to think there's something more out there. Whether through legends or AI-generated hoaxes, people will continue to cling to these stories.