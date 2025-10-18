A decade of near-misses ended in gold for Emma Mary Tiglao, the 30-year-old pageant veteran from Pampanga who turned persistence into a defining victory. After years of building, pausing, and rebuilding her momentum, she claimed the Miss Grand International 2025 crown in Bangkok on Saturday, 18 October.

Her path began in 2012 at Mutya ng Pilipinas, where she finished as 1st Runner-up. She later entered Binibining Pilipinas 2014, placing in the Top 15, and took 4th Princess at Miss World Philippines 2015.

The breakthrough came in 2019 with Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental, which sent her to Miss Intercontinental 2019 in Egypt, where she reached the Top 20. A 2022 hiatus suggested the curtain had fallen, but 2025 brought a fearless return: Miss Grand Philippines — and now, the international crown.

How Emma Tiglao's Final Speech Sealed Miss Grand International 2025

In a standout Top 10 speech, Tiglao used her platform for a powerful appeal against corruption and violence. 'As a journalist, my heart aches for my country, which is drowned by corruption', she said, mourning lives lost to natural disasters and the deaths of journalists in Gaza.

'We are not born in fear, but to hope, to love, and to live in peace', she continued. 'Peace begins when parents teach children with compassion, leaders embody humility, youth find their purpose, and when we live with empathy and kindness. Let love be the grandest voice to peace'.

Earlier, she was fast-tracked into the Top 20 by winning the 'Country's Power of the Year' vote, a clear display of public support. Judges and fans took notice of her poise, presence, and precision.

Philippines' Back-To-Back Glory At Miss Grand International 2025

In an emotional handover, outgoing queen CJ Opiaza — also from the Philippines — placed the golden crown on Tiglao's head. The result delivered a historic back-to-back for the Philippines and marked only the second time the country has won the Miss Grand International title.

Tiglao bested 76 other delegates on a night that opened with all 77 candidates in metallic ensembles. The final court featured Thailand as 1st Runner-Up, Spain as 2nd Runner-Up, Ghana as 3rd Runner-Up, and Venezuela as 4th Runner-Up.

Beyond The Crown: Career, Advocacy, And The Year Ahead

A dean's lister with a Tourism Management degree from Holy Angel University, Tiglao built a career across modelling in Cambodia and Malaysia and broadcast journalism in the Philippines. She has hosted and anchored for Eagle Broadcasting Corporation's programmes, including the nightly news on 'Mata ng Agila', and the morning show 'Kada Umaga'.

Her compassion has long matched her ambition. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she organised outreach for Persons Deprived of Liberty and frontliners at the BJMP Angeles District Jail.

As Miss Grand International 2025, Tiglao is expected to be based in Thailand and travel globally in support of the organisation's 'Stop the War and Violence' campaign. Her reign begins with substance and momentum — and a nation firmly at her back.