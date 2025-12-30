Paul Elliott, the last surviving half of the much-loved Chuckle Brothers, has been awarded an MBE in the 2025 New Year Honours, a moment of recognition that capped a lifetime in British entertainment and charity. The 78-year-old comedian said the honour left him stunned, calling it a 'wonderful shock'.

The award recognises Elliott's long-standing support for Marie Curie, the end-of-life care charity that became deeply personal to him after its nurses cared for his late brother and comedy partner, Barry Elliott, following a bone cancer diagnosis. Paul said the support his brother received was marked by 'incredible care and kindness'.

Reflecting on their bond, Elliott said Barry was 'my best friend as well as my brother', adding that no one could ever make him laugh like 'Baz', the nickname he used for his on-stage partner of decades, according to The Independent.

From Rotherham Roots to National TV Fame

Paul and Barry Elliott, both born in Rotherham, first rose to public attention after winning the TV talent show Opportunity Knocks in 1967.

The brothers built a varied career across television and stage, appearing on variety programmes such as Lennie and Jerry, The Good Old Days and The Freddie Starr Showcase. In 1985, they launched Chuckle Hounds, a pre-school show featuring non-verbal physical comedy while dressed as oversized dogs.

However, it was ChuckleVision that secured its place in British pop culture. Running for 21 series from 1987 to 2009, the slapstick children's programme featured the accident-prone pair and the catchphrase 'To me, to you'. The series aired nearly 300 episodes and became a ratings staple for a generation.

The duo continued performing in theatres and live tours until shortly before Barry died in 2018. Their influence was recognised with a special award at the BAFTA Children's Awards in 2008, underscoring their enduring appeal across decades.

From Laughter to Legacy: Paul Elliott's Dedication to Charity

Paul Elliott has been an ambassador for Marie Curie since 2016, advocating for the charity's mission and raising awareness of end-of-life care. His work with the hospice-care organisation resonates with fans and the public, partly because of his personal connection through Barry's illness.

Elliott has described the support provided by Marie Curie nurses as 'compassionate and stabilising during an emotionally turbulent period'.

Following Barry's passing, Elliott has remained active in television and public life, appearing on shows such as The Real Marigold Hotel and competing in charity-focused quiz programmes including Pointless Celebrities, Tenable All Stars and Celebrity Mastermind.

These appearances have kept him engaged with audiences beyond his classic comedy work.

The Lasting Legacy of the Chuckle Brothers in British TV

The legacy of the Chuckle Brothers, and of ChuckleVision specifically, endures in British entertainment. The series was produced for BBC One and later for CBBC, with episodes blending physical comedy with wholesome family entertainment.

Their influence extended beyond TV screens: in 2014, Paul and Barry teamed up with grime artist Tinchy Stryder on the charity single 'To Me, To You (Bruv)', which reportedly achieved millions of downloads and earned them a performance slot at Bestival.

Paul Elliott's MBE Highlights a Lifetime of Comedy and Charity

Elliott's MBE sits among a wider slate of honours celebrating contributions across arts, media, sport and public service. Fellow recipients in arts and media include comedian Bill Bailey and actress‑writer Meera Syal, while others recognised this year include broadcasters, writers and entertainers.

In accepting the honour, Elliott said it represented a personal milestone and a tribute to his family's showbusiness legacy.

His recognition reflects both his contributions to British television comedy and his commitment to charitable causes, bridging mainstream entertainment with heartfelt service.