American actress Megan Kathleen Hilty has confirmed the death of her pregnant sister, brother-in-law and nephew in a tragic plane crash that happened in Puget Sound on Sunday.

On Wednesday, the Broadway star shared a poignant and grief-stricken post as she continues to mourn the death of her loved ones. The actress broke her silence over the tragedy as she posted a photo of her sister Lauren Hilty, brother-in-law Ross Mickel, and their son Remy and talked about their deaths for the first time.

"On Sunday afternoon, a small float plane crashed into Puget Sound off the coast of Whidbey Island. My beloved sister Lauren, brother-in-law Ross and baby nephew Remy were on that plane. To make this news even more devastating, my sister was eight months pregnant, and we were expecting to welcome baby boy Luca into the world next month." She wrote in her tearful statement.

The post continued with, "The last three days have been the worst of our lives. There are truly no words to appropriately convey the depth of our grief."

The Tony nominee originally did not want to publicly address the tragedy that took her family members from her, but she felt that she needed to release a statement to correct some erroneous facts that have been circulating the web.

She wrote: " The last thing I wanted to do was acknowledge this painful family tragedy publicly, but it's come to my attention that several news outlets have misgendered my sweet nephew, and some haven't even mentioned baby Luca. Lauren and Ross left behind my niece, who we are all holding in our hearts."

Megan further went on to thank everyone for the "outpouring of love and support." and concluded her post by saying, "It has been so comforting to know just how loved Lauren, Ross, Remy and Luca truly are."

Megan's three loved ones were among the passengers of a float plane carrying 10 people that crashed in Washington's Puget Sound on Sunday. The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed the passengers' names on Tuesday, though only one body has been recovered, and the remaining nine people are still missing but presumed dead.