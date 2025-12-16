Angelina Jolie has revealed her double mastectomy scars for the first time on the cover of TIME France. She stated that other women who have shared their own surgical marks inspired this move.

The actress, who underwent the preventative surgery in 2013, used the interview to promote breast cancer awareness and speak about her decision, which was influenced by her mother's death from the disease. The cover has drawn widespread attention from fans and health advocates alike.

Joining Other Women in Solidarity

During her interview with TIME France, Jolie explained why she decided to show her mastectomy scars after more than a decade. The award-winning actress said that she was inspired by other women who had also posed for photos with their heroic marks.

'I'm always moved when I see other women share theirs. I wanted to join them, knowing that TIME France would be sharing information about breast health, prevention, and knowledge about breast cancer,' she said.

In the photo, Jolie covers her right breast with her left hand, revealing the scars in the middle part of her chest.

The Maleficent star underwent a preventative double mastectomy in 2013 following the death of her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, from breast and ovarian cancer in 2007 at the age of 56. Jolie later underwent a test that revealed she carried the high-risk BRCA1 gene, which significantly increased her susceptibility to both cancers.

At the time, she announced her decision in a powerful op-ed for The New York Times titled 'My Medical Choice,' in which she explained that her doctors estimated she had an 87 per cent risk of breast cancer and a 50 per cent risk of ovarian cancer.

'I decided to be proactive and to minimise the risk as much I could,' she wrote in 2013, a decision that led to what became known as the 'Angelina Effect'—a documented surge in women seeking genetic testing for the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes.

Brad Pitt's 'Extraordinary' Support

After the successful surgery, Jolie expressed her gratitude to those who supported her, stating she decided to ensure she could live a long and healthy life for her children.

At the time, Jolie was still married to Brad Pitt, who was fully supportive of her decision. Jolie described Pitt's support during that period as extraordinary.

'He has just been extraordinary. He is such a wonderful man and a wonderful father, and I'm very, very lucky,' Jolie said, according to The Guardian.

Pitt, in turn, praised Jolie's actions. 'It's absolutely heroic to undertake that as a preventive attack on it, and then to go beyond that and share it with others,' he said. Pitt revealed that he was in France when Jolie called to inform him she carried the BRCA1 gene. He stated he immediately made a conscious decision to support his family.

'Support. Whatever's got to be done to keep the family together, and keep the family together as long as possible is going to be done,' he said, according to People. 'This was her charge, no question. It's a scary decision. There are many things that can go wrong and go many different directions.'

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016, three years after her surgery. In 2015, she also underwent a preventative oophorectomy, the removal of her ovaries, to further reduce her cancer risk.