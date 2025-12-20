Public opinion remains a fickle currency in Hollywood, but not for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have remained in Ranker's top 10 Most Disliked Celebrities for the past few years. The numbers suggest a persistent trend in how they are perceived across the Atlantic and it's not favourable for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The latest data from the crowd-sourced platform Ranker indicates that the couple continues to occupy the highest echelons of public disapproval. As of late 2025, Markle has secured the top position, marking a significant milestone in her complicated relationship with the global audience.

Meghan Markle Secures Top Spot as the Most Disliked Celebrity in 2025

Meghan Markle is once again No 1 on the list of Ranker's Most Disliked Celebrities. This ranking is not a sudden development, as the duchess has been a fixture in the top 10 since the couple stepped back from royal duties.

Ranker lists are live and updated in real time by voting; the rankings shift throughout the year. Previously, she hovered between third and fourth before getting the second position and eventually the No 1 spot.

Meghan Markle has secured the top position on https://t.co/Qzw47Kaupm’s 2025 list of most disliked celebrities, edging past Sean “Diddy” Combs into second place. As of late October, the tally stood at more than 48,000 votes… a result that suggests the competition was spirited,… pic.twitter.com/2u6X2gLG2x — 🎩Laird of the Manor🎩 (@LairdOfTheManor) December 19, 2025

Markle has been a mainstay on the list since 2023, and her recent high-profile ventures have kept her at the summit of this particular chart. Last year, the top spot was a close fight between Diddy and Markle. There was a time when Diddy was at No 1, but Markle had kept the throne the majority of the time.

The current 2025 leaderboard features a diverse array of controversial figures alongside the Duchess of Sussex, including the disgraced music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, currently occupying the second spot following his extensive legal troubles, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Ellen DeGeneres, and Prince Harry at the third, fourth, and fifth spots, respectively.

Other figures rounding out the top 10 include Oprah Winfrey, Bill Cosby, Amber Heard, Chrissy Teigen, and James Charles.

Prince Harry Remains Entrenched Within the Disapproval Top Five

Prince Harry has not escaped the critical eye of the voting public, currently sitting in fifth place. His position within the top five follows a pattern established after the release of his record-breaking memoir, Spare.

In 2023 and 2024, the duke frequently appeared in the top five, often alternating positions with other divisive public figures. His ranking suggests that his personal narrative and exit from the United Kingdom continue to resonate negatively with a large portion of the public.

The duke's presence so close to his wife on the list reinforces the perception of the Sussexes as a singular, polarising unit.

Visibility and the Contrast Between Meghan Markle and Amber Heard

Many believe Meghan Markle's ability to retain the top spot is mainly due to her continued visibility. Unlike other celebrities who retreat from the spotlight after facing backlash, Markle has launched new brands and Netflix projects.

Her constant media presence keeps her at the forefront of the public's mind, for better or for worse. In stark contrast, Amber Heard has seen a significant decline in her ranking over the past year.

In 2023, Heard dominated the list shortly before Markle reclaimed the crown. The Aquaman star was previously a mainstay in the top five following the televised Depp v Heard trial, but the negative sentiment against her has begun to dissipate as she settles for a quieter life in Spain.

I saw a story that Meghan was ranked number 2, as the most disliked celebrity of 2023, as Amber Heard beat her to first place. But when I went to the RANKER website who did the poll...she's 1st place not 2nd?? I am presuming a few more people have voted and changed her position pic.twitter.com/y1nT605z7Z — According2Taz (@according2_taz) December 13, 2023

While Heard is slipping out of the top tier, the Sussexes' commitment to public life is keeping their rankings high. Whether this trend continues into 2026 depends on the success and reception of their upcoming commercial endeavours.