The bitter feud between Charlie Kirk's grieving widow, Erika Kirk, and friend and former TPUSA communications director, Candace Owens, continues as the latter responded to the former's one request concerning Charlie's grave. Erika wants to keep her late husband's tomb private and Owens understands, but she has some issues, calling the request a 'Meghan Markle Syndrome.'

Owens' response came after Erika's recent interview with Harris Faulkner on Fox News' Outnumbered on Wednesday, 10 December. The indirect confrontation between the two women escalated the conservative dispute following Charlie's murder.

Candace Owens Disagrees With Erika's One Request 'Subjectively'

Just months after the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk in September, his widow, Erika Kirk, found herself compelled to go public to address the conspiracy theories about her husband's death. Many were wondering where Charlie was buried, and the lack of concrete information about his burial sparked outrageous speculations that he was still alive.

Charlie's widow said in an emotional interview that she had one plea to the public for her family and that's to keep his burial private, noting that she didn't want to be 'worried about some secular revolutionary coming and destroying my husband's grave.'

Candace Owens, who has been sharing her thoughts on Charlie's assassination on her podcast Candace, responded to Erika's request. The Blackout author said she totally understood Erika's request. However, she argued that Erika couldn't just pick what she wanted to share with the public, as Meghan Markle did.

According to Owens, she agreed because how people are buried or how their funerals are done are usually a 'very private matter.' While she 'objectively' agrees with Erika, she 'subjectively' disagrees due to 'what transpired following Charlie's assassination.'

'This is going to be read as Meghan Markle Syndrome, okay,' Owens said. 'Meghan Markle Syndrome, where you want privacy when you want it, but you want publicity whenever you want it, and that just doesn't work.'

To clarify her point, Owens cited Bethenny Frankel's reaction to one of the Bravo stars on The Real Housewives of New York. One RHONY star publicly shared her lavish lifestyle and happy marriage, but when the relationship headed south, she suddenly asked for privacy, and Frankel told her that that's not how things worked. If the public witnessed her happy times, she has no right to filter and hide the ugly moments.

Apparently, Owens feels the same about Erika's one request.

Owens Revisits Erika's Previous 'Intimate' Post After Charlie's Death

In the same podcast episode, Candace Owens recounted Erika Kirk's previous post following Charlie Kirk's passing, where she shared a clip of her crying over Charlie's body inside the casket. In the footage, Erika kisses her husband's hands while telling him, 'I love you' repeatedly and 'God bless you.'

Per Owens, that was 'an incredibly personal and incredibly intimate moment' but Erika 'invited' the public by sharing it on social media. So, she's now questioning why Erika doesn't want to share where Charlie is buried.

'It doesn't work like that,' Owens continued. 'You have to make a decision. "I want this always to be private or I want this always to be public."'

Candace Owens' Claims About Charlie Kirk's Death

Candace Owens has previously claimed that Turning Point USA (TPUSA) is involved in a cover-up regarding Charlie Kirk's assassination. She claimed that the organisation hasn't been upfront about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

She also questioned the behaviour of TPUSA Chief of Staff Mikey McCoy, saying it was 'quite strange' that he made a phone call after Charlie was shot and refused to disclose who he was speaking to. She insists that TPUSA's actions are driven by a concern for their "Christian Zionist donors" and "Jewish donors," and the government is "lying about absolutely everything."