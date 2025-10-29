Friends of Princess Kate Middleton has told RadarOnline.com that she has been left 'physically and emotionally drained' by the latest scandal surrounding Prince Andrew. Friends say the renewed allegations about his links to Jeffrey Epstein have taken a serious toll on her as she continues recovery from cancer.

The 43-year-old Princess of Wales, who revealed her diagnosis in March 2024, is reportedly deeply upset that controversy involving Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has once again cast a shadow over the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of York already announced that they would voluntarily give up their royal titles following discussions with King Charles and Prince William.

The decision came after the release of Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl, which reignited public outrage. The book details her alleged abuse at Epstein's hands and claims encounters with Andrew in 2001 — all of which Andrew has consistently denied.

The publication has also brought renewed scrutiny on Ferguson. Past emails surfaced showing she described Epstein as a 'supreme friend', though she later said the messages were written under duress. But despite her claims, seven charities, including the Teenage Cancer Trust, have dropped her as patron.

Despite Andrew and Ferguson stepping back, Kate reportedly remains upset. A palace insider said, 'Kate feels sick to her stomach that it's happening all over again. After everything she's been through, she just wants peace, stability, and to protect her children. The stress of it all couldn't come at a worse time'.

'Kate's both devastated and angry', a family source added. 'She feels let down after spending years helping to rebuild public faith in the royals, only for Andrew's actions to undo so much of that progress. She's adamant this has to stop now – she won't let it stain the future for her children.'

The Scandal Adds Strain to the Princess's Road to Recovery

The scandal has reportedly affected the Princess's health and recovery. Kate underwent major abdominal surgery before revealing her cancer treatment. Her openness about the illness drew widespread support and gave her new perspective, sources say.

'She's concentrating on her recovery, body and mind', said another insider. 'That's why all the upheaval around Andrew feels unbearable. She's doing her best to stay centred for her children and William, but this constant drama makes it incredibly hard.'

Friends say the Princess is trying to protect herself from the emotional toll. They describe her as determined to focus on healing while managing the pressures of royal life.

Prince William and Princess Kate are said to be creating distance from Andrew and Ferguson. The former Duke and Duchess of York still live at Royal Lodge nearby.

'William and Kate are completely aligned on this', a senior royal aide said. 'They've told the King that things have to change – the monarchy needs to move forward without favoritism or fresh controversy. In their view, Andrew and Sarah staying at Royal Lodge just keeps the family stuck in old scandals.'

King Charles, 76, who has been receiving cancer treatment for nearly two years, reportedly supports William's stance but is keen to manage the situation quietly. Palace staff are preparing for the Waleses to take a more prominent leadership role as the King scales back engagements.

'The Waleses are taking charge and drawing clear lines', the aide added. 'Kate, in particular, is done with all the turmoil. She's focused on shielding her family and securing the monarchy's future – it's about preserving what little credibility the institution still has.'

Friends say Kate's resolve remains strong despite the stress. 'She's endured such a difficult year and continues to show incredible resilience', said one source. 'But watching these scandals resurface while she's trying to recover has left her completely drained. All she wants now is for the family to finally move forward.'

